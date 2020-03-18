What’s a person to do?
Because of the coronavirus people are hoarding face masks, toilet paper, chicken soup and staying home in droves. Hand sanitizer is scare.
The World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal were canceled.
Spring training has been cancelled.
A lengthy list of concerts and other entertainment events have been canceled or postponed.
Walt Disney World and Universal are closed at least through the end of March. (As of this past Sunday, every single Disney park in the world is closed....the parks in Japan and China closed weeks ago). Guests at the Disnelyland hotel in Anaheim had to vacate their rooms by this past Sunday. Guests atWalt Disney World fotels and resorts can remain — at least so far.
If you have reservations to go anywhere, check before you go. The event could be canceled and/or the venue could be closed.
The Venice Area Home and Garden Tour last Friday and Saturday may be the last big event in this area for awhile.
The city of Venice issued a cancellation for all permitted events until May 1 — and that could change.
That means, you not only missed the Corvette show this past Sunday but will miss the BBQ and Bluegrass Bash at Venice Airport March 27-28 and the Antique Automobile Club Show on March 29 in Centennial Park.
The following weekend, April 3, 4 and 5, you might find some fossilized sharks teeth at the beach but not at the airport festival grounds where the annual festival has been canceled.
Saturday April 13, there will be no annual Easter egg hunt for children in Centennial Park. (Hopefully the 8,000 plastic eggs that were ordered will keep until next year.”
The hurricane Expo scheduled for April 24-25 at the Venice Community Center will be postponed.
Because some of these events are designed to benefit specific causes and organizations, the organizers would welcome donations to those causes. Consider what you would spend for parking or entry fees and such at each of the events and send a check to the cause involved.
Small businesses are being impacted too.
Kathy Douglas-Huston, owner of SCOOPS ice cream in South Venice, has hired two additional people for busy times.
“We are trying our best to have two people on staff during the evening so one scooper takes in money and the other scooper scoops ice cream,” she said. “My staff is directed to set their alarms so every hour they leave the cash register and complete sanitation of the customer lobby”.
Douglas-Huston encourages patrons to bring their own hand sanitizers because of current shortages.
She also said she has noticed that restaurant owners are wiping down menus between customers and taking other precautions for patrons’ safety.
The Ringling has cancelled all events through April 6 but the art museum, circus museum and first floor of Ca d’Zan remain open.
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens remains open but may cancel isolated events within the next few weeks. Call ahead to make sure.
Meanwhile, before you head out the door to your next meeting or luncheon, make a phone call to see if it is still on the calendar.
If you suspect you might be infected, do not go to the emergency room or to your doctor’s office, lest you spread it to others. Instead, call the Sarasota County Health COVID-19 call center at 941-861-7883 for instructions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.