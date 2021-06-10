Candace “Candy” Lynn McCarthy was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Candy passed away May 28, 2021, at the age of 74 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy and live their lives to the fullest. She was born to James and Diane McCulloh on January 20, 1947, in Baltimore, Maryland.
Candy was a wonderful and fearless woman. She leaves behind an eclectic family that she was immensely proud of. Candy was world-renowned for not holding back her opinion and a knack for telling it like it is. All whom loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, humor, and devotion to family.
She especially loved her role as Nina. She doted on her grandkids and adored capturing their special moments in scrapbooks. She made her grandkids feel loved and treasured. She spent countless hours playing with Hot Wheels and infusing them with her spirited personality.
She had a life-long love affair with chocolate cake, hot tea, waffles, and blue crabs. She spent her early years enjoying bowling and golfing. Later she realized her creative side and delved into art festivals and ceramics. Always by her side, her four-legged buddies.
Of all the people she touched, her most proud achievement in life was marrying the greatest love of her life, her husband of 37 years, Jack McCarthy who supported her in all her glory during her heyday, and lovingly supported her physically during their last days together.
Candy is survived by Jack, and their children, Tina, Becky, Eddie, Jack Jr., Joe & Kelly as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.
A private family “Celebration of Life” will be held, in lieu of a service.
