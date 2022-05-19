SARASOTA — With around three weeks until the June qualifying period for candidates seeking local offices in Sarasota County, there’s no shortage of candidates for the two seats on the county commission.
But as was the case in 2020, only voters residing in Districts 2 and 4 will be voting this year, due to the passage of the single-member districts amendment to the county charter in 2018.
That amendment was re-affirmed by county voters during a special referendum election in March after the current county commissioners sought its removal.
DISTRICT 2
So far, District 2 has the greatest number of candidates vying to take on incumbent Commissioner Christian Ziegler if he chooses to seek a second term.
As of Thursday morning, Ziegler had not yet filed to run again, according to the supervisor of elections’ website. Ziegler’s wife, Bridget Ziegler, has filed to seek a second term on the Sarasota County School Board.
If Christian Ziegler does run again, he will face off against Siesta Key resident Lourdes Ramirez in the Aug. 23 Republican primary if she qualifies. Ramirez ran for the county commission in 2018, losing to Commissioner Alan Maio.
On the Democratic side, three candidates have filed to run and they will also face off in the Aug. 23 primary with the winner advancing to take on Ramirez or Ziegler.
Those candidates are Hagen Brody, a current city of Sarasota commissioner; Mike Cosentino, a Siesta Key activist best known for leading the Save Beach Road campaign; and Fredd Atkins, a former mayor of Sarasota and leader in the Newtown community.
District 2 includes Longboat Key, that portion of Siesta Key north of Stickney Point Road and the northwest portion of the city of Sarasota west of McIntosh Road and the Newtown area.
DISTRICT 4
In the District 4 race, only two Republicans have filed to fill the seat now occupied by Commissioner Alan Maio, who is term-limited. So far, no Democrats have filed to seek the open seat.
Those two Republicans facing off in the Aug. 23 primary are Joseph Neunder of Venice and Mark Hawkins of Siesta Key.
Neunder, a former Venice councilman, is a chiropractor and founder of Sarasota Spinal Mechanics.
Hawkins is a home remodeling contractor who has served on the county’s advisory planning commission and charter review board.
The wide District 4 starts at Stickney Point Road and runs south along the coast to include Casey Key. It’s bounded on the north by a portion of Bee Ridge Road, Proctor Road and State Road 72 and on the south by Laurel Road, Border Road, and Estates Drive with the eastern boundary being the county line.
For questions about voting in Sarasota County, or to register to vote, contact the office of Ron Turner, Supervisor of Elections at sarasotavotes.gov, or call 941-423-9540 or 941-861-3760
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.