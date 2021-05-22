CAPE HAZE — Cape Haze has its friends and hopes to attract more.
Not exactly a "political action committee," the Friends of Cape Haze is more like a loose coalition of homeowner associations, other groups and interested people.
The organization has been an advocate for maintaining the existing ambience and environment on the Cape Haze peninsula.
They have been known to mobilize when that ambience is challenged.
"In between issues, people go their own ways," said Percy Angelo, a board member and an activist with the Friends. "But when issues come up, everyone starts to become involved again."
For the last 18 years, the Friends mission has "devoted its efforts to ensuring compliance with existing laws and protections. (Friends of Cape Haze) will continue to be alert to issues involving any destructive development of the Cape Haze peninsula that threatens the safety of its residents or endangers its very special environment."
The Friends first coalesced in 2003 to fight off the proposed Bahia Limon high-rise hotel to be built south of the Hacienda Del Mar condominiums on Placida Road. That battle was won, like subsequent battles, to keep Cape Haze from becoming a "concrete canyon of high rises," its opponents said.
"When something is happening in someone's backyard, they become much more involved, much more aware," said Wayne Winkelman, who follows Richard Flint as chairman of the Friends group.
"Homeowner associations, individuals, often do not have the wherewithal to know what to do, the process to fight or protest, to seek a remedy for what they would like to see," Winkelman said. "The Friends of Cape Haze and other groups can provide that framework."
A decade ago, Friends helped to steer Charlotte County away from four-laning Placida Road from Rotonda Boulevard West to Cape Haze Drive. Instead, the county invested in less-obtrusive improvements, such as deceleration and turn lanes.
The Friends have been equally proactive in its support of projects like the one undertaken by the Lemon Bay Conservancy, transforming the defunct 80-acre Wildflower golf course into the Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve. The newly created preserve on Gasparilla Pines Boulevard, south of Rotonda Boulevard West and off Placida Road, is no open to the public for guided tours.
"They've been very helpful to us," Conservancy president Jim Cooper said of the Friends of Cape Haze.
In the 1970s, developers built an 18-hole, par-62 golf course. The golf course eventually went under in 2006, and the land sat idle, becoming an overgrown jungle of Brazilian pepper trees and other invasive vegetation.
Developers were planning condominiums for the defunct 18-hole course on the eve of the Conservancy's fundraising effort for its purchase. The Friends group were among the opposition that stepped up to oppose new condos on the 80 acres. Since taking over Wildflower, the Conservancy discovered its ponds along Lemon Creek provide a nursery for baby tarpon.
Things have been quiet in Cape Haze, lately, but the members of The Friends of Cape Haze are watching for any new plans.
"We always have to keep our ears to the ground," Angelo said.
Winkelman hopes to attract more members who want to help shape the future Cape Haze. The Friends are especially interested in someone to assist the group set up a web page.
To learn more about the Friends of Cape Haze, email Winkelman at wswinkws@gmail.com.
