These days lots of folks want to cut back on carbs and sugars. They’ve heard about the benefits of this kind of eating: less joint pain, more energy, less brain fog, and losing the muffin top. But for those like me who don’t like to cook, the challenge is finding the healthiest options outside our homes.
When I moved to Venice, my search for healthier on-the-go foods became easier when I joined the team at Venice Regional. The hospital’s cafeteria is exceptional, open seven days a week, and open to the public.
Any morning I can head there to get scrambled eggs with bacon or sausage. At lunch there’s a choice of tuna or chicken salad, broccoli salad, cottage cheese, or taco makings without the taco. Plus, there is always an awesome salad bar. While in line I can even grab a snack for later, like a small bag of almonds or an apple.
Meanwhile, anyone can stop by on their way home and get the hot meal of the day, which could be prime rib, turkey tetrazzini or baked cod. Side offerings include options like roasted carrots, green beans and fresh asparagus. My friends who love carbs can pick up spaghetti and meatballs “to go” for dinner one night and mac and cheese the next.
As executive chef Laura Kedroff puts it: “We are here to serve the community, and if we can do that by serving up a fresh, hot meal, a beautiful garden salad or a homemade soup, then we have done our job well. We welcome everyone from the community to come and be part of our Venice Regional family. We’ll gladly serve anyone who comes to sit at our table.”
When you’re looking for fresh healthy food options, consider checking out a hospital near you. They may not offer drive-up windows, but if you have to park and walk a bit, just count it as getting your steps in. That makes it a “fast food” joint that’s even good for your joints!
Three “gratitudes” from our team members at Venice Regional Bayfront Health:
I’m grateful ...
• for my new coffeemaker.
• for my daughter’s baby shower going so well.
• for my dad and my son getting to share a Tampa Bay Rays baseball game.
Life is truly full of things to be grateful for. What are you grateful for today?
