They call him “The Gentle Giant.”
At 6 feet 4 inches and a top performing certified nursing assistant at Venice Regional Bayfront Health, Max Tkachou lives up to the moniker in every way.
A recent Employee of the Month and Bee Award winner at Venice Regional, Max’s personal story as an immigrant from Eastern Europe is unique, but his approach to patient care exemplifies what being a CNA is all about.
After earning an MBA in Belarus, Max worked in banking until 2003 when he and his wife decided to pursue their dream and apply for a U.S. Green Card lottery.
“Amazingly, within a year, we got a letter that said, ‘Yes,’” he said.
With his 5-year-old daughter in tow, Max and his wife came to the states and all received their citizenship.
“When we first arrived, I didn’t speak English so all I could do was construction,” he said. “Then in 2008 that economy dried up, so I worked at Nielsen Ratings for a few years, but I got bored. I needed a challenge.”
Caring for the elderly patients in Venice offered that challenge. Max was always interested in medicine and his test scores were high enough to pursue another degree, but he knew he wouldn’t have time for both work and school. Even though a full-time schedule for a CNA is three 12-hour shifts, Max often chooses to work 60-70 hours a week. The day I shadowed the energetic father of two I had trouble keeping up with Max’s long, quick strides from room to room.
I asked what keeps him going at that pace. Again he shared that it was the challenge.
“The toughest patients are my favorites,” he said. “I can assess quickly if they are someone who likes to chat or not. Everyone is different and I respect them all. My philosophy is that this isn’t just a job. You need to love people. I like knowing I’m making a difference. If I can make one patient’s day today, it’s all worth it.”
It’s easy to see why patients regularly praise Max on their surveys after they leave the hospital. As he left each room, he’d remind his patients, “If you need me just push that button. Don’t be shy. I’ll be here for you.”
And he is. Every time.
**************************
Three “gratitudes” from our team at Venice Regional Bayfront Health: I’m grateful:
- For chili in all its varieties
- For my healthy new granddaughter
- For getting to sleep with the windows open
Life is truly full of things to be grateful for.
What are you grateful for today?
