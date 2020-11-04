MIAMI — Reservations are open for a new ship from Carnival — set to debut for the company’s 50th birthday in 2022.
Celebration, a sister to the Mardi Gras, will have an inaugural 14-day cruise from Europe starting Nov. 6, 2022.
It will be home ported out of Port Miami starting Nov. 21, 2022.
“Carnival Celebration will include many of the features that have made Mardi Gras one of the most anticipated ships in cruising, including BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea, along with other unique design features created specifically for this vessel,” it said in a news release.
Carnival starts celebrating its 50th birthday in March 2022.
“Carnival Celebration promises to be a spectacular addition to our fleet — just in time for our 50th birthday — and we’ve put together a terrific array of itineraries kicking off with a two-week-long inaugural transatlantic cruise and then year-round Caribbean sailings from PortMiami featuring some of the most beautiful and popular destinations in the region,” Carnival Cruise President Christine Duffy said.
Celebration debuts with a transatlantic crossing departing Southampton on Nov. 6 and arriving in Miami on Nov. 20, 2022.
“Featured ports on this two-week-long seagoing adventure include La Coruña and Vigo, Spain; Funchal (Maderia), Portugal; and Tenerife (Canary Islands), Spain,” the news release said.
It will also host a six-day Thanksgiving cruise in 2022, visiting Grand Turk, Amber Cove and Nassau between Nov. 21-27.
“Its year-round seven-day Caribbean cruise rotation on Nov. 27, 2022, offering week-long voyages departing Sundays to the eastern and western Caribbean. Eastern Caribbean cruises call at Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands or St. Maarten, Netherlands Antilles, while the western Caribbean route features Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; and Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan,” it said.
For more information or to make reservations, call 1-800-CARNIVAL or visit carnival.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.