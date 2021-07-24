Richard E. "Coach Rich" Carroll, 72, founder of Venice Challenger Baseball, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, following a brief illness.
Born Richard Earl Lane Carroll to parents Earl and Beulah Carroll in Port Chester, New York, he was the oldest of eight children.
The family owned and operated Playtime Stables, a working barn that featured riding lessons, trails and boarding. Rich established his strong work ethic early on, walking ponies.
All that “horsing around” led him to try his hand at playing polo. He followed his dad to Florida, where he began working at the Lake Worth Polo Club. He excelled at the game and soon found himself on the national polo circuit, playing professional polo throughout California, Arizona and Oklahoma.
During this time, he met and began courting Nancy Mackey. They married in 1978 and settled in Norman, Oklahoma, where Rich tried his hand and easy-going nature at selling cars.
After awhile, and intent on trying something new, he randomly pulled out a U.S. map, put his finger down and it pointed to Venice, Florida. They loaded up the trailer and headed south.
Once here, Nancy saw an ad for a free 1-year- old donkey. “Jack” is a Mission Valley ambassador and has been with the Carrolls for 30 years.
Upon arriving in Venice, Rich worked for Bill Buck Chevrolet, now Jenkins Chevrolet, and Matthews-Currie Ford. He and Nancy also ran a business called Party Ponies. Soon after, their son, Rich Jr., was born.
Rich, a baseball enthusiast, became a coach and ultimately president of Venice Little League, where he volunteered for over 40 years. He coached and mentored hundreds of area kids.
He loved the game so much that he wanted everyone to have a chance to play.
In the early 1980s he became familiar with an arm of National Little League called Challenger Baseball. Rich and Nancy started an informal program for “those who can’t play in the usual way.” Venice Challenger Baseball (VCB) was born.
What began with a half-dozen players has now over 250 players and is growing.
An all-volunteer organization, VCB raised over $1 million to build a dedicated “Field of Dreams” for its players.
With the events of 2020, play was suspended. There was concern Rich would not be able to see “his kids” play on these beautiful new fields. So a practice was set up, attended by Challenger players past and present as well as dozens of “buddies” who had helped over the years.
The practice game was livestreamed directly to Rich. After decades of hard work, his dream had finally come true.
Rich Carroll is, was and will always be the heartbeat of Venice Challenger Baseball.
In addition to Nancy, survivors include Rich's daughter, Connie Steuerwald, and a granddaughter, Logan; Nancy's son, John Byrd of Punta Gorda; son Rich Carroll Jr., wife, Ashley, and daughter Chloe Dale; and Rich’s siblings, Ronnie (Lynn) Carroll of Connecticut, Donna Carroll of Port Chester, David Carroll of Arlington, Texas, Debbie Carroll of Venice and Steven (Debbie) Carroll of Port Chester.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Beulah Carroll, and siblings Beverly Carroll Flynn and Terry Carroll Buffkin.
A celebration of Rich’s life and his dream will be held Thursday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Challenger complex, 920 Gulfcoast Blvd. Parking areas will be designated and shuttles will be provided.
The Flanzer Philanthropic Trust is matching donations up to $500. Visit FlanzerTrust.org/make-a-donation and scroll to Venice Challenger Baseball Field of Dreams, or send a check to Louis & Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust, 1843 Floyd St., Sarasota, FL 34239.
Memorial donations may be made on the Venice Challenger Baseball Facebook page or by check to: Venice Challenger Baseball, c/o Susan Hanks, 229 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, FL 34285.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.