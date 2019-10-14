EScatsfront101519

Levi Lindsey for the Englewood Bobcats 6U flag football team, makes a sprint down the field while carrying the ball at Butler Park in North Port on Saturday. The Cats teams played the Huskies in American Youth Football League action. See more photos on Page 4 of this section.

 SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments