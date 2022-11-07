Emergency management officials in the region are keeping an eye on a storm in the Atlantic, weeks after Hurricane Ian ripped through large portions of Florida.
The National Hurricane Center has begun tracking Tropical Storm Nicole, which is on track to make landfall on Florida’s East Coast later this week.
Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center is monitoring Nicole, according to county staff, and is in communication with local, state and federal partners such as the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service.
“The path and intensity of the storm remains uncertain,” Media Relations Officer Sara Nealeigh said. “All of Sarasota County is encouraged to review their emergency preparedness plans.”
Sarasota County Solid Waste is continuing to work with debris removal contractors to continue pickup as planned. Those preparing debris for pickup should continue to place it at the curb.
Charlotte County staff estimated 2 to 4 inches of rain from Wednesday through Thursday. Residents whose homes sustained roof damage are advised to have tarps in place before Wednesday.
The approaching storm has led FEMA to close some of their Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) between Wednesday and Friday.
DRC closures during that time include the Tringali Park in Englewood and the Shannon Staub Library in North Port.
Charlotte County Communications Manager Brian Gleason told The Daily Sun that Charlotte County is in the four-day cone of uncertainty for Nicole.
“Charlotte County residents should be monitoring local news and National Hurricane Center updates on Subtropical Storm Nicole,” Gleason stated in an email.
Gleason said there is a possibility of “tropical storm-force winds” that could blow around debris. Residents are asked to take precautions such as shuttering windows and doors.
Debris collection is also planned to continue in Charlotte County.
By Monday afternoon, Charlotte County reported 1.3 million cubic yards of vegetative, construction and demolition debris had been cleared by its contractor.
Charlotte County residents can contact the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.
