Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole is projected to affect Sarasota County and other hurricane-ravaged areas of Florida.

Emergency management officials in the region are keeping an eye on a storm in the Atlantic, weeks after Hurricane Ian ripped through large portions of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center has begun tracking Tropical Storm Nicole, which is on track to make landfall on Florida’s East Coast later this week.


