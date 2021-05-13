Two 17-year-olds are missing from Charlotte County.
Ashton Clark and Christian Jones were last seen around 1 p.m., on Friday in Punta Gorda. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they might have been picked up and heading to Oviedo, Fla. in Seminole County. The two teens have connections to the Lakewood Ranch and Altamonte Springs areas, CCSO said.
Ashton is 5'10” and has blonde hair, hazel eyes, and both ears pierced. Christian is 5'10”, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the boys’ whereabouts is asked to call CCSO at 941-639-0013 or your local law enforcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.