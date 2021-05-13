Ashton Clark, Christian Jones missing

Ashton Clark (left) and Christian Jones (right)

Two 17-year-olds are missing from Charlotte County.

Ashton Clark and Christian Jones were last seen around 1 p.m., on Friday in Punta Gorda. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they might have been picked up and heading to Oviedo, Fla. in Seminole County. The two teens have connections to the Lakewood Ranch and Altamonte Springs areas, CCSO said.

Ashton is 5'10” and has blonde hair, hazel eyes, and both ears pierced. Christian is 5'10”, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the boys’ whereabouts is asked to call CCSO at 941-639-0013 or your local law enforcement.

