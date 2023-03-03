A Florida resident died after contracting a rare “brain-eating amoeba” from tap water in Charlotte County, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County reported a case of Naegleria fowleri on Feb. 23 that was believed to have been caused by a sinus rinse using tap water.
The Charlotte DOH would not release information about the patient’s condition or treatment.
However, the CDC, in a statement provided to Fox4, said the agency was notified of a death of a Florida resident from Naegleria fowleri infection, believed to have been caused by a daily nasal rinse with unboiled tap water.
The person died on Feb. 20.
The CDC would not confirm the resident lived in Charlotte County.
Charlotte DOH Director Joseph Pepe did not respond to requests for information about where in the county the infection was contracted.
This is the first case of the so-called “brain-eating amoeba” reported in the United States this year, and the first ever reported in the winter months in the United States, according to the CDC.
DOH-Charlotte released an updated statement Thursday, while still not confirming the patient’s death.
Health officials said the amoeba can only be contracted when contaminated water enters the body through the nose. Drinking tap water will not cause infection.
DOH-Charlotte is providing nasal clips and educational materials, while supplies last, at 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
The amoeba, in rare situations, can cause an infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis.
“DOH-Charlotte, as part of a multi-agency response, is continuing to investigate how this infection occurred and is working with the local public utilities to identify any potential links and make any necessary corrective actions,” the news release states.
Residents are advised to take the following precautions:
• When making sinus rinse solutions, use only distilled or sterile water. Tap water should be boiled for at least one minute and cooled before sinus rinsing.
• Do not allow water to go up your nose or sniff water into your nose when bathing, showering, washing your face, or swimming in small hard plastic/blow-up pools.
• Do not jump into or put your head under bathing water (bathtubs, small hard plastic/blow-up pools) — walk or lower yourself in.
• Do not allow children to play unsupervised with hoses or sprinklers, as they may accidentally squirt water up their nose. Avoid slip-n-slides or other activities where it is difficult to prevent water going up the nose.
• Keep small hard plastic or blow-up pools clean by emptying, scrubbing, and allowing them to dry after each use.
• Keep your swimming pool adequately disinfected before and during use.
The DOH is working with health care facilities to monitor any indications of additional infections.
If you experience any of these symptoms after swimming in warm lakes or rivers, or after a nasal water exposure such as a sinus rinse, seek medical assistance immediately:
• headache
• fever
• nausea
• disorientation
• vomiting
• stiff neck
• seizures
• loss of balance
• hallucinations
This is the first official reported case of Naegleria fowleri in the past year.
In July 2022, the family of 13-year-old Caleb Ziegelbauer said he had contracted the brain-eating amoeba after swimming at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex. Although the boy was treated at a Lee County hospital using an “amoeba protocol,” and is now undergoing extensive rehabilitation, Charlotte County health officials at the time said there was no evidence of the amoeba in local waters.
The CDC said Naegleria fowleri infection typically results in death within 18 days.
For the latest information about the amoeba, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/parasites/naegleria/general.html.
