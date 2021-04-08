VENICE — In another revision to its COVID-19 guidance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says disinfecting your home isn't necessary in most cases.
Regular, basic cleaning is enough to protect you against the illness unless someone in the home is infected or an infected person has been there in the last 24 hours.
In those instances disinfection is still appropriate, the revised guidance states.
Surfaces can transmit the virus but instances of such transmission are rare, according to the agency. The principal means of transmission is breathing in the virus.
Cleaning with soap or detergent will remove most virus particles from surfaces, it states. Target high-touch surfaces — doorknobs and light switches, for example — daily and after visitors.
Other surfaces can be cleaned as needed, or disinfected if someone highly vulnerable to COVID-19 lives there.
The CDC recommends asking unvaccinated visitors to wear a mask and making sure everyone in the house washes their hands frequently.
It also recommends wearing gloves while cleaning and following the directions on all cleaning products.
The latest CDC guidance on cleaning and disinfecting is at TinyURL.com/yj82csbr.
The Environmental Protection Agency has a list of products that kill the coronavirus. Visit: TinyURL.com/7nfvp28w.
By the numbers
In January, Florida had nearly one-third of the country's cases of B.1.1.7, the United Kingdom coronavirus variant.
The state's share is now about 18%, but the variant has become the dominant strain in the U.S., according to the CDC, and Florida still has more cases — 3,497 as of Friday — than any other state, and nearly twice as many cases as Michigan, in second place.
There have been 32 cases in the county, state Health Officer Chuck Henry told the County Commission Wednesday.
Florida also has 87 cases of the South African variant, B.1.351, and 25 cases of the Brazilian one, P.1. Neither has appeared in Sarasota County yet, based on genomic sampling.
Testing for variants is limited, so the true number of cases of the variants is unknown.
Five variants are now circulating in Florida but only B.1.1.7 has appeared locally, Henry said.
The state reported 7,011 cases Friday, with a positivity rate of 6.51%. There were 83 deaths.
Friday marked the second straight day new cases topped 7,000, with the 7,856 cases reported Thursday the most in two months.
The positivity rate has been above 6% for two weeks.
Sarasota County reported 147 new cases Friday after reporting 182 on Thursday, the most in weeks.
Its positivity rate was 6.29%, rising above the 6% mark for the third time in five days. It reported three deaths.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 28 COVID-19 patients Friday, with nine in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate was 3.2%, compared to 3.4% for the previous period.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had four COVID-19 patients.
Neither hospital reported a death.
Statewide, 3,013 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday, 40 of them in the county.
The Sarasota County School District reported nine staff and 63 students isolated Friday, with 38 staff and 536 students quarantined.
In the previous 48 hours, 16 people had been directed to isolate and 51 to quarantine.
