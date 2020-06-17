k4.jpg

Suncoast Humane Society’s Gail Blake and Fatime Duka tend to one of the 23 new kittens that came from Tampa after the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD — Celebrate the life of a beloved pet with a memorial gift to Suncoast Humane Society by lighting a virtual candle. Remembrance donations give hope to animals in need while honoring your loved one’s life and memory.

Tuesday, June 9, was World Pet Memorial Day. Light a virtual candle for a suggested $5 donation, and share your favorite memories with the society, according to information provided.

Suncoast Humane Society has the opportunity to give thousands of homeless animals a second chance at life, year after year, and to connect them with families.

Memories created are memories treasured for a lifetime.

Go to humane.org to light a candle for a beloved pet and to learn more about Suncoast Humane Society, its three thrift stores and its many services to pet owners, as well as potential pet owners.

