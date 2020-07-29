Harold Charles Ely and Patricia Ann (Dugan) Ely celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
They were married at the Congregational Church in Phoenix, New York, on July 30, 1960.
Their children are Shari (Zielbauer) Ely, Sandra (DeFazio) Ely and Linda Ely.
Their grandchildren include Charles “Chuckie” Ely DeFazio, Kiya Ramsey, Joe Torres and Sierra Torres. They have one great-grandchild, Abby Ramsey.
Their siblings include, for Harold, Carol (Reiland) Ely and Patty (Picquet) Ely; and for Patti, Jim Dugan and Carol (Leo) Dugan.
Harold and Patti were both private pilots owning aircraft and hangers. They also owned and ran Patti’s Pools Co. Harold has designed and built pools, homes and other buildings. Patti ran the pool company as the couple had many accomplishments along with three children.
They are now retired and enjoy Florida.
