Editor’s note: Pam Miller regularly submits stories about this area’s lady sailors and others. To my knowledge, this is the first time she has written about herself and yet even this pays homage to others: to her late husband Jim, to the friends and relatives who backed her up on the ride by riding with her, holding victory signs for her and her fellow rides and finally, by helping her to raise far more money for ALS than she first envisioned. Should you want to donate to ALS research, the address is within the article. As Our Town editor, I look at this story as just one more example of the kind of people who comprise Venice.
I recently celebrated my 70th birthday by cycling 70 miles on a hot Sunday in October.
My decision to take on this ride was to challenge myself physically and to honor the memory of my late husband by turning the ride into a fundraiser for The ALS Association.
In preparation for the ride, I rode 30-35 miles twice a week during the hot summer months of June through August. As the Oct. 11 ride date approached, I increased my rides to 40-50 miles. I was lucky to have good friends willing to practice with me which made the training easy. The stops after the rides at wonderful restaurants like First Watch and Croissant & Co. made the training that much more enjoyable.
Raising Fund for ALS
To help raise funds, I worked with The ALS Association National Office. They allowed me to post a fundraising letter on the ALS One Dollar Difference webpage. I then went to work sending donation requests via email to almost everyone I have ever known. My request was simple. I asked people to support me in a once-in-a- lifetime fundraiser to help me make a difference in the ALS fight. It was my only wish for my 70th birthday. Nothing else was on my wish list — just a plea for my family, friends and neighbors to give the gift of hope one dollar at a time.
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. For those living with ALS, the motor neurons that communicate to muscles die and the ability of the brain to initiate and control muscle movement is lost. ALS usually leads to death in 3-5 years of diagnosis.
Hope for those living with ALS
My husband, Jim, always had a zest for life and I have done my best since losing Jim five years ago to continue to enjoy all the things he would have wanted to do. While he was living with ALS, Jim always stayed positive and always had a smile on his face despite the fact there was no hope for any treatment or cure. In September, the New England Journal of Medicine announced the results of AMX0035 phase 2 drug trials that actually showed a drug that significantly slowed the progression of ALS. The monies for the research into the development of this drug came from funding raised during the very successful ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014.
During Jim’s ALS journey, Jim and I often made pacts when he lost another function and would say “if the disease stops here, we can easily live with this.”
Many of these pacts were made. Unfortunately for us, and all the others who have lived through this disease, ALS does not stop. Now there is hope that a new drug might work to slow the progression. This is very exciting news. I am hopeful that funds raised through my bike ride can help people all over the country living with ALS and also push closer and closer towards a treatment and a cure.
My goal
When I started on this venture, my goal was to raise $10,000. To entice everyone to donate, I made a pledge to match all donations. Within the first week of fundraising, the generosity of family, friends and neighbors had me quickly reaching the $10,000 goal. I saw no reason to stop at $10,000 and raised the goal to $15,000 and then $20,000. Shortly before my ride I decided $25,000 was the ultimate goal since doubling that would mean $50,000 for The ALS Association. Celebrating my 70th birthday with a 70-mile ride as a fundraiser for ALS was an incredibly satisfying event. The support I received from so many brought more joy than any gift I could ever imagine. Once the pandemic is over, I hope to visit with each and every person who contributed so I can give them a big thank you hug!
Day of the Ride
I was well prepared for the ride and was very encouraged while eating breakfast that the forecast had no rain predicted until 5 p.m. Two minutes into the ride we all felt a few rain drops and then the skies opened up and there was a 10-minute downpour. Everyone was soaked through but all agreed that they would at least be cool for the morning segment of the ride. Temperatures that day were predicted to be in the low 90s with feel-like temperatures close to 100 so starting out cool was a good thing.
There were seven riders who signed on for the first 40 miles of the ride. That portion included cycling up the Legacy Trail then over to Casey Key for a gorgeous ride along the Gulf, followed by picking up the intracoastal waterway and riding to Caspersen Beach before heading to good friend Mary Ann and Gene Dillahunty’s home for much needed food and drink. My best friend, Janet Molen, had to miss the ride due to a bad back but she was at the ready to prep lunch which the troops quickly devoured. Two riders bailed for the second half of the ride but two other riders joined in for the last 30 miles.
After lunch the ride moved to the intracoastal waterway and then continued onto Manasota Key where the cyclists enjoyed beautiful views of the beach and Gulf of Mexico. The winds picked up to a steady 15 mph after lunch and the cyclists were heading straight into them. The only good news was the knowledge that on the return there would be a tailwind for the last 15 miles of the ride.
Once everyone turned around to pick up riders for the last 8 miles, the riders again felt some very heavy raindrops that resulted in another 15-minute downpour. Since the feel-like temps at that point were 102 no one really complained. At various points along the last 8 miles an additional 13 riders joined the parade.
When the cyclists got to Venice Avenue, much to Pam’s surprise, good friend Mary Garlock had made congratulatory signs for non-riders to hold and cheer her on the last mile. It was quite a sight to see 20 riders all in brightly colored T-shirts riding down Venice Avenue. T-shirts were made up by the local Venice company The Embroidery Patch. The ladies were in hot coral neon and the guys in neon green so they couldn’t be missed by drivers. The non-riders told any individuals passing by about the celebratory ride so there were many strangers calling out happy birthday and congratulations. Several cars honked their horns but the cyclists wondered if they thought it was a political rally.
When the ride ended at the final destination, Trattoria Da Mino, for a pizza and beer celebration, my odometer only read 69.86 miles — yikes! I decided to do a victory lap around the square and ended with a solid 70.22 miles. The riders finished the ride averaging 12.5 mph and the ride time was 5:53.26.
The Best News
Since completion of the ride, I am 95% of the way to my final fundraising goal of $25,000. This sum is beyond my wildest imagination. Everyone went above and beyond with their generous donations.
I feel that Jim is smiling down on everyone who contributed. Many of Jim’s friends and workmates wrote kind notes to Pam about Jim and his impact on their lives. I have given these notes to my children so they can share the kind words with Jim’s grandchildren when they are older.
Birthday Wisdom
Pam received many birthday cards on her special day but her favorite was received from her grandchildren who were visiting from Phoenix. The sentiments in the card have become her motto for this year and she plans to use it as her motto as she enters all the subsequent decade milestones.
The card read: “Don’t think of it as being 70…Think of it as being 7 perfect 10s!”
I have high hopes that some who read this article will be touched and will contribute to the $25,000 goal. To donate, go to web.alsa.org/goto/70Years70Miles
