NORTH PORT — As Herbie Ives strolls into the room, it’s easy to see why he’s known as “Herbie the Love Bug.”
The ladies just love him.
That’s one of the reasons his friends threw the World War II veteran two 100th birthday parties at two veteran posts this week. The celebrations included cake, karaoke, dancing and stories about Ives’ many adventures in North Port.
Ives danced with his daughter Joyce Miller at the first party at the VFW Post 8203. The pair shared some special moments and laughed as they looked at the shrine of old photos of Herbie and Vicki, his wife of 67 years who died in 2010 at age 89. The couple had been together since 1943.
A photo of Ives in Coast Guard uniform was one of the more serious photos mixed in with pictures of Ives dressed as a woman for the VFW’s annual “pageant” fundraiser.
“My father won because he was getting $20 a piece for lap dances,” Miller laughed. “It took him several tries to win. I really think he liked wearing that wig. Once he won, he wasn’t allowed to enter the contest again.”
But it wasn’t the only time he dressed up. He would come to the VFW in a green suit for St. Paddy’s Day.
“My parents loved having fun,” she said. They were members of the North Port Moose, AMVETS, American Legion and VFW.
Ives said when he was in the Coast Guard 80 years ago, he sailed toward the North Pole. He sent his bride letters from Greenland.
During World War II, he traveled from Portugal to the Canary Islands, he said. “We knew we might get attacked by being out there on ships, but thankfully we never did.”
Ives’ neighbor Steven Darling was pleased to attend the party at the VFW which ended with a group holding hands and singing “God Bless the USA.” Ives got several hugs and kisses from the ladies attending.
“Herbie and his daughter are an inspiration,” Darling said. “They have touched my life for 20 years with their warm hearts. They’ve taught me how to live life to its fullest. He would drive to the post, drink NA (non-alcohol) beers and dance the night away just a few years ago.”
At the AMVETS Post 2000, where Ives is a charter member, he immediately received kisses, hugs and handshakes.
Marilyn Gage embraced Ives with a kiss.
“When I met Herbie eight years ago, he came into the American Legion with a paper cutout of Hillary Clinton,” she said. “I didn’t know who he was, but I just knew he would be a lot of fun — and he has been the whole time we’ve become friends.”
To honor Ives, the post gave him a plaque and a cake and unlimited karaoke with “Herbie’s backup singers” Cindy Muxlow and Denise Okninski.
“What’s not to love about my friends in North Port,” Ives said. “They are really good people who have taken good care of me.”
The secret to living a long life is being good to others and living like a daredevil.
“I thought growing older was going to take longer,” he said, smiling.
