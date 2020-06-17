Few people know that the fight to create Sarasota County began 100 years ago, on June 16, 1920.
That was the date when a group of concerned city officials and Sarasota District business leaders first stated their case for breaking away from Manatee County to form a new county.
Sarasota physician Dr. Joseph Halton gave the keynote address to a large audience regarding the many injustices suffered by Sarasota District residents at the hands of Manatee County Commissioners. He told members of an enthusiastic audience that they were over-taxed and under-served by the commissioners, particularly when it came to building and maintaining roads and bridges. Our cause, he said, was “made just by the apparent injustices that have been done to us.” Halton and other speakers made clear that the Sarasota District’s prosperity and future progress were in jeopardy. The only solution was separation from Manatee County.
The meeting launched a year-long effort by leaders in every Sarasota District community to persuade the governor and legislature to pass the necessary legislation.
On July 1, 1921, Sarasota became the 62nd county in Florida.
The Sarasota County Centennial 2021 Steering Committee is making plans for a variety of festivities, historical presentations and events. For more information, check out the website at https://www.sarasotacounty centennial.com.
The Centennial Kick Off Celebration will be at Phillippi Estate Park on Jan. 9, 2021, with a free, family friendly event (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) in the front field featuring live entertainment, re-enactors, circus performers, children’s activities, food trucks, a beer garden, historical societies from all over the county and an exhibit of 1920s and 1930s photography of behind-the-scenes at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, in the Edson Keith Mansion.
All are invited to join in the celebration of 100 years.
