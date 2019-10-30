What do you do when you can’t find quilting supplies for your new hobby? If you are Deborah Iverson, you open a quilt shop. And 35 years later, you continue to celebrate its success.
The store, located on Venice Avenue, spawned the Venice Quilt Guild — one of the largest in the state.
Every two years, its show at the Venice Community Center draws thousands of quilters fascinated with the displays and lessons in quilt turning and the reminder and demonstrations of some long time forgotten techniques.
Deborah has a quilt for sale at the shop. It was unfinished as the quilter did not survive cancer. Deborah finished the quilt and proceeds from its sale will go to Dollars for Mammograms. Deborah and her shop are one of our Venice treasures.
WHITE CANE SAFETY DAY
The law is straight forward, when there is someone is a crosswalk with a white cane all traffic stops to give them the right of way.
At the annual National White Cane Safety Day keynote speaker Debbie Grubb gave the group an interesting history of the white cane noting the movement started in Germany in 1991. She then gave a demonstration of ARIA (Artificial Intelligence Reality Assistance) which is a kind of GPS for the visually impaired.
An ARIA app can be downloaded on a Smartphone and the first five minutes are always free. She told how the tool and her guide dog allowed her to navigate the Dallas Airport successfully.
For information, visit www.ssccb.org, call 941-218-9090 or email information@ssccb.org.
Everyone participating in the National White Cane Safety Day proves losing your sight doesn’t mean losing your independence.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Deborah Iverson. This soft spoken women gives the gift of quilting to hundreds of locals and winter residents. Her store is a gathering spot for anyone who is looking to improve their quilting skills. Classes are taught by Deborah, local quilters and some who return from far off places with new ideas.
The long time concept of the quilting bee continues at Deborah’s, where men and women of all ages gather for learning, fun and friendship. It’s a perfect place for families to learn and take a class together. Deborah’s Quilt Basket is one of the places where Venice magic happens.
Deborah Iverson is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.