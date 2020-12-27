The very location of present-day Venice was determined by a widowed socialite from Chicago — Bertha Honore Palmer.
Palmer came to Florida in 1910 and quickly became one of the largest landowners in what was then an area that encompassed Sarasota and Manatee counties. She built a home at what is today known as Historic Spanish Point, and set about to encourage her wealthy friends from all over the world to come to this area. The area today known as Palmer Ranch, was a significant portion of her vast holdings.
Bertha Palmer decided to get down to business and set about developing some 80,000 acres in what is today known as Sarasota and Manatee counties. She acquired the original Webb homestead at Spanish Point, created lavish gardens there with plans for a stately house which would be called The Oaks.
The Seaboard Air Line Railway had extended its tracks to about where Nokomis is today. With plans to develop the land south of there by Palmer’s Sarasota-Venice land development company, Palmer convinced the railroad to extend its tracks to what is today known as Venice. The area was first named Horse and Chaise by its homesteaders, the Knight family.
Moving the name south left the previous Venice in need of a name. Briefly named Potter in honor of Bertha’s late husband, Nokomis was selected and a post office established there soon after.
