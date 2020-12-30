Many people don’t realize the Tamiami Trail originally was planned to come through Englewood.
The building of the Tamiami Trail started in 1923. When completed it would go from Tampa to Miami, blazing across Florida’s last frontier, the Everglades. Of course, all towns along the way wanted to be included on “The Trail,” as it was soon called. Englewood was no exception.
In 1925, Englewood included 13 square miles which qualified it to be the second largest town in Sarasota County, the first being Sarasota. The population was a couple hundred people, but growing almost daily with the Florida land boom underway.
It was estimated, that year, 50 to 200 cars were passing through Englewood daily. The exciting rumor had started that the Tamiami Trail was going to come through town via Old Englewood Road, West Dearborn Street and exiting out River Road. People started speculating that when the Trail was finished the traffic count in Englewood would number in the thousands every day.
Grandiose plans had already been underway for Englewood. A mayor had been elected, a city hall was being talked about as well as a building for the Chamber of Commerce and school additions. Hotels on the mainland were planned, even one on the key with a casino. Subdivisions with hundreds of homes were drawn up. There was even talk about a deep water port being dredged at the south end of Lemon Bay.
Early Tamiami Trail determined Englewood would have six miles to be called Tamiami Boulevard.
By 1928, five years into the project, everyone was very optimistic about the economical advantages the Trail was going to bring along its route.
To mark its opening, the governor of Florida and his entourage, traveled by motorcade the length of the new highway, stopping in all towns along Trail to make speeches. The historic trip took three days, starting in Tampa, crossing the Everglades and ending in Miami.
When the dignitaries arrived in Englewood, they stopped on West Dearborn Street. Speeches were given on the front steps of Ziegler’s Store, which in later years was known as Englewood Hardware. It was promised, that day in 1928, the Tamiami Trail would go through Englewood.
But the Stock Market crash abruptly ended the great Florida land boom and the endless flow of tourists. Promises made in better times, by politicians, were soon forgotten.
The Tamiami Trail was changed to U.S. 41. It wasn’t economically smart for the highway to make a lazy loop through Englewood. A straight line from Venice, to what is now North Port made more sense.
