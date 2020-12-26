Back in late 1920s, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, like many other Southwest Florida developers, lured investors and potential residents to the area by showing off its natural wonders.
The Venice company was selling homes and lots ranging from mansions to bungalows and hosting beach parties. Back then, most of the guests stayed at the city’s three hotels: The Hotel Venice, the San Marco and the Venice View.
Dressed in finery more suited for tea at one of the hotels, they headed to the beach in tour buses. The early beach parties were hosted during the winter when it was cooler. Those brave enough to swim, were still covered up more than beach goers today. Women wore swimming dresses. Men donned tank tops and longer shorts.
