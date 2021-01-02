A civil engineer from Indiana played a significant role in Punta Gorda’s and Charlotte County’s early history.
William Monson Whitten had served South Bend for 24 years as its city engineer when he boarded the train in 1899, bound for Punta Gorda. Seriously ill and twice widowed, he’d made certain his third wife and seven children were well provided for before heading to Florida hoping to recuperate. Soon after arriving, he purchased a pineapple farm (pinery) east of Punta Gorda in the Solana area. That was just the beginning of Whitten’s “investments” here.
When his wife Hattie, a sister of his second wife, also became ill, he moved his family south, hoping the climate would also improve Hattie’s health.
Unfortunately, Hattie’s condition worsened and by May 1902 she succumbed to her illness. William, who did not marry again, then applied himself to expanding his pineapple operation, which evidently brought his engineering and management skills to light. He had developed them working in his father’s successful South Bend carriage factory.
Soon he was a well-known and respected businessman, serving three terms as a DeSoto County commissioner. Under his supervision, the first decent roads were built in Punta Gorda and impetus began building to construct a bridge connecting Punta Gorda and the Charlotte Harbor community.
Although construction began in 1916, the bridge sat unfinished in 1920 due to material shortages during World War I, and subsequent diversion of funds by a majority of commissioners to build the new DeSoto County courthouse. Frustrated by the delay and the commission’s unwillingness to appropriate funds, Whitten advanced considerable personal funds to “jump start” completion, overseeing the project until the bridge opened July 4, 1921. The result was not only a new bridge, unfortunately obsolete at completion, but finally, the creation of Charlotte County from a portion of DeSoto County just a few months earlier.
Whitten continued to serve Charlotte County as a member of its first county commission and oversaw construction of Punta Gorda’s first paved streets. He passed away in October 1927, at 84 years old, and although descendants still reside in Charlotte County today, in keeping with his wishes, his body was returned to South Bend for interment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.