What they all had in common were big dreams and schemes, which did not work out as planned.
The objectives of these early entrepreneurs — John Cross, the Nichols brothers (Herbert, Howard and Ira ) and Joel Bean — were very similar: developing produce-growing communities. After buying large amounts of land they, in turn, would resell their properties for home lots, along with extra lots for growing citrus and winter vegetables.
John Cross was an agriculturalist who came to Florida from India where he had owned a coffee plantation.
At that point in time, scurvy was still a very serious problem. Lemons were the prescribed treatment, as they were for endless other health problems. But they were pricey and had to be imported from Spain and Italy.
Knowing there was a secure market for lemons, Cross came up with a plan to create a citrus grove town.
In 1886, he bought a large piece of property on a a body of water designated on maps and charts as Mangrove Bay. Cross named his new town Grove-City-on-the-Gulf and it is thought he is the one who christened the nameless bay, Lemon Bay.
The plan was to sell home building lots with extra acreage for owners to grow citrus fruit — preferably lemons. His land prices were $8 per acre for back lots, $20 per acre for waterfront. Cross presented to potential buyers in-depth studies of what was involved with growing citrus and how much money could be expected to be made from the crops.
BAD TIMING
Cross’ lemon promotion plan was clever and very well-presented. Only one thing was wrong: the timing. Hard freezes in December 1894 and January 1895 killed all the young trees in Grove City. The newly planted citrus trees were unable to survive two such hard freezes and were killed.
After the freezes, Cross disappeared, leaving behind his wife and daughter.
In 1896, the Lemon Bay Company, formed by the three Nichols Brothers from Chicago, filed a plat for a new town a little north of Grove City. It was named Englewood after their hometown of Englewood, Illinois.
Their real estate plan, inspired by Cross, was to sell home building lots along with 10 acres on which to grow lemons.
And just like Cross, the Nichols brothers plans were thwarted by the terrible freezes. But unlike Cross, they didn’t give up on their new town so quickly; they simply changed course and tried, with some short-lived success, to make Englewood a winter resort town.
In 1898, the Nichols built an upscale hotel facing Lemon Bay. With no roads nor a railroad nearby, it was incredibly difficult to get to Englewood. Still, the brothers were able to attract some well-known people and socialites.
But in 1909, sadly, The Englewood Inn, burned to the ground and would-be tourists went elsewhere.
The brothers then did what Cross had done: They pulled a vanishing act, never to be heard of again in this area.
