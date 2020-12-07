By the 1950s, El Jobean had been through some hard times. The 1921 hurricane almost wiped out the small community. The collapse of the Florida Land Boom erased all the grandiose plans Joel Bean had for El Jobean’s future. Then followed the lean years of the Great Depression.
But the little settlement of El Jobean, composed of just a handfull of residents, hung on.
During the depression, the El Jobean hotel was able to attract enough fishermen to remain in business. The combination train depot, store and post office stayed open, as did a fish house.
In the late 1930s, Donna and Leo Simon, traveling through the area, mentioned to someone they were “show folk” looking for a spot to spend their off-seasons. Somebody mentioned El Jobean to them. When they saw the beautiful Myakka River and Leo heard about the incredible fishing, well, the Simons were hooked.
They returned every year, making it their winter headquarters. In 1942, they bought the old hotel and made some needed repairs. The hotel continued to attract fishermen, but the Simons also started catering to other carnival and circus performers.
Leo, known professionally as “Suicide Simon,” was a headliner and had many friends and contacts who started wintering in El Jobean.
The appeal that made Florida a popular winter haven for show people was the mild weather and inexpensive living. There was good fishing and hunting everywhere. Being close-knit groups, they gravitated to the same places their friends wintered. Throughout the state were areas known for catering to the various groups from road and train shows. Certain towns, trailer parks and beach areas such as Englewood Beach bustled in winter months with show folk.
Although El Jobean was an extremely small community, well-off the beaten path, with the Simons’ arrival it became established as a good place to spend your off-season.
The tiny little town suddenly came alive in the winter months with the most interesting array of individuals.
“Oh yeah, by the 1950s,” Hank Bartley, a former carnie who became a resident, said, “This joint was jumping!” The Simons played a major role in the increased activity for the area.
Donna Simon said, “After we bought the hotel, there were so many carnies wintering here, sometimes out practicing their acts where people could watch. We got a lot of people stopping by and the fishing pier was an attraction because of the great fishing. The carnival people didn’t have much money but they fished and hunted some, everybody shared. At night in the hotel we would sing, play music.” Leo would sometimes show a movie of his performances.
There were few amenities available in the 1950s for residents. There was the Post Office, a grocery store, a bait and tackle shop, some street lights and delivery of the Punta Gorda Herald. Since all the town’s water came from often salty wells, many people also used rainwater cisterns. But people who lived in El Jobean at that point in time said they wouldn’t live anywhere else. As Leo stated in ads he ran for the hotel, “This is a heck of a place to live but they all like it.”
The ’50s saw a new important addition to the town, a house of worship. After much fundraising and volunteer work, The First Baptist Church of El Jobean was constructed.
A few new rental cottages were also built in the ’50s and, to the ladies’ delight, a beauty shop opened. At that time a committee was formed and fundraising started for a community center, along with talks about forming a fire department.
In the ’50s there was a big open field at the base of the bridge, where The Tarpon Bay Condominiums are today. If you had been driving through El Jobean then, during the winter months, you might have stopped to watch some aerialists practicing on high trapeze bars that were set up in the field, and you might even have seen Leo Simon rehearsing blowing himself up or practicing some of his other daredevil acts.
The Story of Suicide Simon
I think it would be fair to say Leo Simon was the most unique person to ever have lived in El Jobean. His remarkable career went from the 1930s into the 1960s. Some of the names he performed under were “Captain Leo,” “Suicide Simon” and “The Dynamite Demon.” His high-diving act consisted of diving off a 120-foot-high tower, drenched in gasoline and aflame, into an unbelievably small tank of water only 6 feet deep, which was also ablaze with gasoline.
He claimed he rubbed his body with powdered asbestos mixed with Vaseline to keep from being burned by the flames.
However, gasoline rationing, during World War II, combined with him having broken his back at least once, his neck three times, along with numerous other bones, inspired Leo to invent a new act.
As Suicide said at the time, “I broke my back diving; I had to get into something safer.”
Safer to Suicide was a dynamite act, in which he climbed into a light wooden box and detonated three or four sticks of dynamite placed only 6 inches from his body.
“This was the secret,” Simon said, “having the dynamite so close.” He claimed that “being in the vacuum by the explosion is the reason that I live through the explosion. If I move the dynamite 1 or 2 feet away from me, I would be killed, as my body would only be part of the way in the vacuum.”
Leo summed up his feelings about his bizarre way of life and occupation in just a few words once, perhaps with tongue-in-cheek, “I’m not a bit proud of this. I think it’s pretty damn stupid!”
But in reality, he loved scaring and thrilling the crowds that flocked to see him perform. His feats to this day have not been equaled or surpassed by any other performer.
Suicide passed away in 1972 at the age of 67 in El Jobean, amazingly enough, of natural causes.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
