Staff Report
When the Rotonda West community was in its infancy, a nationally televised sports event put it on the map and gave the development’s first settlers a chance to rub elbows with iconic athletes.
The event, “The Superstars,” brought “big time brass athletes” to Rotonda West who became friends with people in the community, said the Rev. Carl Kaltreider, archivist for Rotonda West.
The premise of the annual competition was to name an ultimate, all-around athlete by inviting stars from all disciplines to compete against each other in a variety of sports challenges. Bodybuilders swung baseball bats, boxers competed in swimming races and soccer players bowled for points and cash prizes.
For the finale, competitors ran through tubes and climbed over a wall in a grueling obstacle course race.
Ultimately, the competitor with the most points was crowned champion.
“The idea was to keep the television audience (entertained) from the Super Bowl to spring training — from football to baseball,” Kaltreider said.
Kaltreider moved to Rotonda in 1973 — the year “The Superstars” began — to be pastor at the Rotonda West Faith Lutheran Church.
When “The Superstars” show chose Rotonda West as its site, the small community rallied in support.
“The community moved together at the time because there wasn’t a lot else going on and it was an active, fun kind of time,” Kaltreider said.
Jack Alexander, author of “Rotonda, The Vision and the Reality,” devoted a chapter of his book to “The Superstars,” a phenomenon which he said played a critical role in shaping the community.
“You have to understand this was very early on in a highly speculative community, and suddenly the whole world was going to be exposed to these ... sports stars,” he said. “It pretty much put Rotonda on the map.”
According to Alexander, the show allowed the community’s first settlers the opportunity to interact with famous athletes such as O.J. Simpson.
“We got kids that got autographs a mile long” from the visiting athletes, Kaltreider said. “It was like Hollywood coming down the street.”
According to Alexander’s book, the show stirred controversy over whether the competition was truly sport or merely cheap entertainment.
In footage from the 1976 Superstars competition, ABC-TV host Keith Jackson admits the show was considered a “farce” when it began, but asserts that as the years went on and the cash prize pot grew, athletes began to train seriously for the event.
“The Superstars” did not last long in Rotonda. After five years, the show sought a different site, despite ABC-TV’s 10-year contract with the Cavanagh Communities Corporation, the developer of Rotonda West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.