BLANCHARD HOUSE MUSEUM

Outside of the Blanchard House Museum in Punta Gorda.

The Blanchard House Museum is an open access, educational institution devoted to the procurement, preservation, study, and display of artifacts and materials related to the history, culture and contributions of African Americans in the settlement and development of Charlotte County and Southwest Florida. 406 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Punta Gorda. 941-575-7518, www.blanchardhousemuseum.org

EDISON & FORD WINTER ESTATES

Edison and Ford Winter Estates

Edison & Ford Winter Estates, the former winter homes of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford, includes a museum and botanical garden.

The Edison and Ford Winter Estates contain a historical museum and 21 acre botanical garden on the adjacent sites of the winter homes of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford beside the Caloosahatchee River in southwestern Florida. 2350 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-334-7419, www.edisonfordwinterestates.org

HISTORY PARK

History Park houses

The Trabue Land Sales Office (left) and the Quednau Hindman House are at the Punta Gorda History Park. Punta Gorda founder Isaac Trabue platted and began development of Trabue, later incorporated as Punta Gorda. This one-story, one gable, wood frame office became the town’s first post office. It’s now a gift store.

History Park opened in 1999 as an outdoor museum with a collection of historical structures in a garden setting. The Park hosts Punta Gorda’s Trabue Land Sales Office, Cigar Worker’s Cottage, Price House, Quednau-Hindman House, and the original town jail. 501 Shreve Street, Punta Gorda. www.historyparkmarket.com, www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us

CAPE CORAL HISTORICAL SOCIETY & MUSEUM

Since its inception in 1987, the Cape Coral Museum of History has sought to discover, preserve, and share the history of Cape Coral. Operated by the Cape Coral Historical Society, the Museum exhibits artifacts, documents and photographs pertaining to the history of Cape Coral and Southwest Florida. With three buildings and two garden areas there is so much to explore. 544 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-7037, www.capecoralhistoricalmuseum.org

THE HOWARD AND VELMA MELTON HISTORICAL RESEARCH LIBRARY

The Howard and Velma Melton Historical Research Library has a wealth of the historic photographs of Arcadia and DeSoto County. 120 W.Whidden St, Arcadia in the Ingraham Seed House). 863-266-5774, www.historicdesoto.org/museum.html

MILITARY HERITAGE MUSEUM

The goal of the Museum — then as now — was to honor veterans from all branches and eras of U.S. military service and to help the general public better understand the contributions and various experiences of American servicemen and women through authentic artifacts and individual stories. 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-9002, freedomisntfree.org

PUNTA GORDA HISTORY CENTER

Holds a large collection of documents, books, maps and more relevant to the history of Punta Gorda. There is also access within the center to a growing collection of both physical and virtual clippings of articles and other materials on the history of the area. If you are a historian, student, researcher, writer or just interested in the history of Punta Gorda, the Center can provide you with a wealth of information. 512 E. Grace St., Punta Gorda. 941-916-8800, puntagordahistory center.blogspot.com

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Each month the society has a featured historical display in the entrance lobby to the Society. These displays may feature a local pioneering family, business or legal records. 10051 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-939-4044, www.swflhistoricalsociety.org

WILLIAMS ACADEMY BLACK HISTORY MUSEUM

The Williams Academy Black History Museum was opened in January 2001. The structure which is now a museum is the 1942 addition to the original building. It is one of the few early twentieth-century wood frame schoolhouses still standing in Lee County. The original Williams Academy built-in 1912 was Lee County’s first government-funded school for black (‘colored’) students. The school was named after J. S. Williams, Supervisor of the Colored Schools. The Black students throughout Lee County and Punta Gorda attended school at the academy. Lee County Black History Society, 1936 Henderson Ave., Fort Myers. 239-332-8778, www.leecountyblackhistorysociety.org

ENGLEWOOD MUSEUM

Englewood Museum

Betty Nugent is curator at the historic Lampp House at 604 W. Perry St. in Englewood.

The museum collects, displays and preserves items relating to the area’s cultural heritage which will serve to help involve and educate the public on how this heritage affects the ongoing American experience. 604 Perry St., Englewood. 941-475-2696, www.eahmuseum.org


