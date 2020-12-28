HISTORIC VENICE TRAIN DEPOT
Built in 1927 and renovated in 2002-2003, the Depot was central to the founding and development of Venice. Volunteer docents from VAHS provide free public tours of the Depot and surrounding campus. Panel displays and artifacts in the Depot’s two waiting rooms illustrate key events in Venice’s history and the history of the Depot itself. 303 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-412-0151, veniceareahistoricalsociety.org
HOTEL RANOLA
This 1920s Art Deco apartment building in the heart of downtown Sarasota serves today as a quirky boutique hotel. 118 Indian Place, #6, Sarasota. 941-951-0111, hotelranola.com
MANATEE VILLAGE HISTORICAL PARK
To experience what it was like to live in an undeveloped Sarasota at the turn of the century, visit to the Manatee Village Historical Park in Bradenton. The Manatee Village features an authentic turn-of-the-century homestead, boat works, general store, school house, and a 1914 steam engine similar to that which brought Owen Burns, Bertha Palmer and the Ringlings to Sarasota in the early 1900s. 1404 Manatee Ave. E. (SR 64) Bradenton, 941-749-7165, www.manateevillage.org
MARIE SELBY BOTANICAL GARDENS
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens provides 45 acres of bayfront sanctuaries connecting people with air plants of the world, native nature and regional history. Established by forward thinking women of their time, Selby Gardens is composed of the 15-acre Downtown Sarasota campus and the 30-acre Historic Spanish Point campus in the Osprey area of Sarasota County. The Downtown Campus on Sarasota Bay is the only botanical garden in the world dedicated to the display and study of epiphytic orchids, bromeliads, gesneriads and ferns and other tropical plants. There is a significant focus on botany, horticulture, education, historical preservation and the environment. The Historic Spanish Point Campus is one of the largest preserves showcasing native Florida plants that is interpreted for and open to the public, celebrates an archaeological record that encompasses approximately 5,000 years of Florida history. Downtown Sarasota Campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota; Historic Spanish Point Campus, 337 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. 941-366-5731, selby.org
SARASOTA ART MUSEUM
As the region’s first museum dedicated to contemporary art, the museum offers visitors a place to see thought-provoking, boundary-pushing exhibitions and participate in dynamic educational programming with global thought leaders. The facility is a resource for learning about global art discourse and deepening appreciation for 20th and 21st century art and artists through exhibition gallery spaces, an auditorium and an outdoor sculpture garden. 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-309-7662, www.sarasotaartmuseum.org
SARASOTA CLASSIC CAR MUSEUM
The Sarasota Classic Car Museum is recognized as the second oldest continuously operating antique car museum in the nation. As you stroll through the museum, travel back in time and into the future of man’s greatest invention, the automobile! Antique, exotic, European and one-of-a-kind classics are featured in our rotating exhibits throughout the museum. 5500 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-355-6228, www.sarasotacarmuseum.org
THE JOHN AND MABLE RINGLING MUSEUM OF ART
The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art is the state art museum of Florida, located in Sarasota. It was established in 1927 as the legacy of Mable Burton Ringling and John Ringling for the people of Florida. 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. 941-359-5700, www.ringling.org
VENICE MUSEUM & ARCHIVES
VMA has a collection of 30,000-plus photographs, archives, objects and publications pertaining to area history and is housed in the historic 1927 Triangle Inn building. The museum engages the public in local history through changing and permanent exhibits, tours of the Triangle Inn, special events, newsletters, social media, as well as onsite and offsite educational outreach programs to youth and adults. Additional services offered also include assisting the public with research requests and assisting with image request orders. The museum’s gift shop offers books, DVDs and other merchandise pertaining to local history available for purchase. 351 Nassau St. S., Venice. 941-486-2487, www.venicemuseum.org
