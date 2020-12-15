Did you know that the Florida peninsula formed gradually over millions of years, changing size and shape several times? A shallow sea covered it during the time of dinosaurs, which ended around 65 million years ago. However, about 30 million years ago, there was enough land to support early mammals.
The “Florida Platform,” a plateau that is mostly underwater, upon which the state rests, formed around 530 million years ago due to volcanic activity and marine sedimentation, when it was part of the super continent Pangaea. Sandwiched between what would become North and South America, and Africa, it was dragged northwesterly when the North American plate began splitting from Laurasia, which consisted of what would become North America, Europe, and parts of Asia. That occurred approximately 200 million years ago.
During the early Pliocene period, around 5 million years ago, most of Florida’s peninsula was evident, absent coastal areas south of Daytona Beach today and those on the west coast including St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Punta Gorda and Fort Myers. The state’s southern coast approximated a line running from Fort Myers to Palm Beach.
CHANGING CLIMATE
Conversely, during the height of the last ice age, some 20,000 years ago, Florida’s land mass was about three times what it is today. In fact, the state’s Gulf coast was over 100 miles further west in many areas. The climate was also much drier and the land dominated by savanna-like conditions, making it home to mammoths, mastodons, saber tooth tigers, and giant ground sloths. That and the shallow sea during dinosaur times, explain why shark’s teeth and large mammal fossils can be found together in and around the Peace River basin. As the ice age ended and sea levels rose, around 4,000-6,000 years ago, the climate became much wetter leading to creation of the Everglades.
Changing sea levels also created Florida’s ridge running south through the state’s midsection to below Lake Placid. It is formed from the remnants of ancient sand dunes created during periods of much higher sea levels. Folks traveling State Road 70 to the east coast see it, as do those traveling south from north Florida on U.S. Highway 27, much of which is built on the ridge. A good portion of the quartz sand covering the state today though can be traced to the Appalachian Mountains, arriving in the “Sunshine State” via rivers and coastal currents.
