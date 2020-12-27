Albert Gilchrist, early Punta Gordan and only Punta Gordan to become Governor of Florida, didn’t have children of his own. He loved kids though. When he walked down Marion Avenue, he frequently gave kids pennies he kept in his pocket so they could buy ice cream or candy from the local store near his apartment above his realty business.
But he forecast a day, he wouldn’t be able to give the kids this present. In his will, in addition to generous bequeaths to numerous local charities, for example, funds benefitting he local high school, funds for poor children, he specified something very special to be used on Halloween.
He said in his will:
“It has been my custom, when in Punta Gorda on Hallowe’en night, to set up to all the boys and girls at one of the drug stores generally ice cream-cones; I want the Lodge (Masons) to continue this custom, using a part of the interest (principal he left the Lodge). It costs little and affords much happiness.”
So the Masons continue this tradition. And tonight, Halloween, and every Halloween, they continue the gift in Gilchrist Park, the park Punta Gorda named after its famous citizen and generally good guy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.