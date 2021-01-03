Something in the neighborhood of 400,000 people live in Sarasota County. Hundreds of new homes were built during the past year. Life here is a new experience for many occupants of those new homes in new neighborhoods.
Newcomers can put into perspective the new chapter in their lives and learn and gain perspective by visiting Historic Spanish Point, 337 North Tamiami Trail, in Osprey.
People lived there on the edge of Sarasota Bay some 5,000 years ago.
In more recent times, so-called “pioneers” arrived in the late 1860s to raise cattle, grow oranges and carry on lives closely tied to the waters of the bay and the Gulf of Mexico.
The Gulf Coast Heritage Association, a private, non-profit organization, operates Historic Spanish Point.
The purpose stated by the association is “to connect people of today with 5,000 years of human history in Southwest, coastal Florida by collecting, preserving, and interpreting objects and traditions significant to our region’s past.”
The historic site, which encompasses 30 acres, draws more than newcomers and tourists. There are easy-to-walk trails that wind through the largely vegetated site used by long-term residents who purchase an annual membership and then return often to walk the grounds or to become one of the volunteers there.
Quiet places can be found for contemplation even during the busy winter season.
“People come here to walk. They come here to walk their dogs. They come here simply to sit on a bench,” executive director John D. Mason said.
Preserving the memory of the human and natural history of Spanish Point is the primary mission, but the association also wants to ensure that Spanish Point is “a fun place to go,” Mason said.
Tram tours are available, but most people take the self-guided tour that meanders past two-dozen stops, which range from a historic home and a chapel to a packing house and a fern garden now under restoration by Spanish Point’s long-time horticulturist, Nancy Paul.
Among the places of interests on the 30 acres are:
Guptill House. Frank Guptill and Lizzie Webb Guptill built their home in 1911 on an ancient mount indigenous people left by piling up the shells of shellfish they ate from the bay.
Mary’s Chapel. Small, Old Florida weddings are held in the chapel, which was restored in 1986. There are six stained-glass windows that were in the original building.
Sunken Garden and Pergola. Bertha Palmer, widow of Chicago businessman Potter Palmer, moved to Osprey in the early 1900s and bought many hundreds of acres that became Palmer Ranch. Between 1912 and 1915, she created a formal garden within the native Florida environment.
Jungle Walk and Aqueduct. Shell paths provide a way for visitors to walk through tropical vegetation decorated with classical urns.
Pioneer Boat Yard. Boats were the primary means of transportation in the early 1900s. Boats under construction can be seen. Volunteers build them.
For more information, call 941-966-5214 or visit HistoricSpanishPoint.org There also is a Facebook page.
