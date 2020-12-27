When Florida became a state in 1845, there were only 25 counties, compared to 67 today. Northern Florida had a much higher percentage of counties than southern Florida due to the high concentration of population there, many residents having originated in Georgia and South Carolina. The southern half of the peninsula only had four counties: Hillsborough, St. Lucie, Monroe and Dade. Over the next eight decades, this would change dramatically, as post-Civil War railroad construction opened southern Florida to industrial and agricultural development.
Originally part of Hillsborough County, what is now Charlotte County became part of Manatee County in 1855 and then DeSoto County in 1887. Beginning in 1897, however, “Divisionists” sought to divide the county. Arcadia, the county seat, was distant from Punta Gorda, the recently platted town on the Peace River near the entrance to Charlotte Harbor, and town leaders felt division was in their best interest. Additional counties in South Florida would contribute to the region’s influence in Tallahassee, an important consideration given its industrial and economic growth in the late 19th Century. Countless bills to divide DeSoto County failed, however, and Divisionist-leaning candidates failed to win election to the state legislature.
An examination of the first six months of the 1920 Punta Gorda Herald makes clear, however, that decades of effort was about to reach fruition. In his official announcement for state senator, Frank M. Cooper of Punta Gorda specifically stated: “If elected I shall favor County Division as outlined by the campaign committee on county division of DeSoto county in its platform.” The Divisionists also had support for their campaign from Cary A. Hardee, a candidate for governor of Florida, who, in the April 29 issue of the Herald, denied a report published in the Moore Haven Times that he would veto the county division bill should he win the election.
As Election Day approached, the Herald announced that “Divisionists Confidently Look Forward to Overwhelming Victory at Polls That Will Lead to Successful End of 20-Year Fight for Rights.” The results, published on June 10, 1920, proved this correct. Frank Cooper and Dr. E. Ethridge, candidate for state representative, won by “sweeping majorities.” When the state legislature met in April 1921, members reintroduced the bill calling for the division of DeSoto County. Proposing that the county be divided into five parts, the bill easily passed both the state Senate and House of Representatives and was signed into law by newly-elected Governor Cary Hardee on April 23, 1921. Thus was born the new counties of Charlotte, Glades, Hardee and Highlands.
