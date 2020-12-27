If you live in the same area for a long time, it becomes your home. You start to hear — and later retell — stories about your hometown’s history. Some of these stories can be found on historical markers posted along the highways of Sarasota County. They are built of steel, like a chef’s favorite skillet. They are reliable — the information has been vetted — and they stand as sturdily as the settlers they describe.
Other stories are passed down orally through the generations. They are part-truth, part-fanciful. But they seem legitimate and they make us feel good, like warm bread just out of the oven. These legends can play an important role in inspiring us to research our actual history.
TALES IN BOOKS
A young historian would become an old historian studying all of Sarasota County’s past. Those willing to venture into climate-controlled libraries and archives will learn a lot. For example, “sixty-three million years ago, the lands of the Venice area lay below shallow waters,” writes Janet Snyder Matthews in her book “Venice: Journey from Horse and Chaise.”
Historian Frank A. Cassell writes in his book “Creating Sarasota County” that in 1910 when the “Sarasota district” was still part of Manatee County, almost 70% of the land was underwater all or part of the year.
Some legends are derived from historical nuggets like these. Perhaps the shallow waters of the earlier time are linked to the tale that North Port was developed in the 1950s with roads designed to flood during the summer because no one was expected to live here during those months. Matthews and Cassell convey history. The legend about the North Port roads may just be a harmless explanation for poor engineering.
ASKING QUESTIONS
Exposure to local tales can make people curious to learn more. What was it like to live in Southwest Florida during the Depression? What did people eat? Where did people work?
Some have been lucky enough to have interacted over the years with people like Venice resident Julia Cousins Laning, whose 100th birthday is next year.
Others learned from books like “Venice Area Old Timers Stories: Remembering People, Places and Events” that when Harry Sjoblom moved to Venice in 1932, he worked with “Mr. and Mrs. George Hauser at the old Venice Lumber Company” and “people lived off the land.” He “ate rattlesnake, gator, mullet, oysters, clams, and stingrays, just everything.”
Over time, facts replace legends. Sarasota County’s documented history has now been traced back 14,000 years, when Paleoindians lived here. Divers found a 10,000-year-old body in the Warm Mineral Springs pond in North Port.
History plays an important role in the growth of a community. It helps us to build a sense of place. Driving down Tamiami Trail, as one sees Taco Bells, not the Liberty Bell, and Golden Arches, not the Gateway Arch, it’s easy to go past those historical markers. “You lose a sense of where you are and where you’ve been,” said Harry Klinkhamer, historical resources manager for the city of Venice.
“History helps us to ground ourselves in that sense of place and of who we are. Knowing a community’s past ... helps us feel a sense of commonality,” he said. Having that sense of place is important.
Klinkhamer cites historian Carl Becker to explain how history also prepares us to meet the future.
“Learning from the past better prepares us for what may lie ahead,” he said. “It helps to provide empathy.”
