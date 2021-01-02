Punta Gorda’s first school for African American children was established by a young man from Live Oak, Florida.
Benjamin Joshua Baker, born in the county seat of north central Florida’s Suwannee County in 1872, was taught to read and write by his parents.
Young Benjamin didn’t begin his formal education though until the early 1880s when a school for Live Oak’s African American children was finally opened. He did well and at 19 passed the state teaching exam, the only requirement at the time for anyone wishing to become a teacher. The next dozen years was spent teaching in Suwannee County’s small segregated schools.
In 1886, a few years before Baker obtained his teaching certificate and almost 300 miles to the southwest, Albert Gilchrist and his surveying crew completed laying out Florida Southern Railway’s route from Bartow Junction to Trabue (Punta Gorda). Gilchrist and several of his workers made the new town their home. One of them was Dan Smith, who became a leader in Punta Gorda’s African American community.
Gilchrist, who would become Florida’s governor, also served in the state House of Representatives from 1893 until 1905. In 1903, he appointed Smith to DeSoto County’s Board of Education. Remember, Charlotte County was not created until April 1921.
Smith traveled to New Orleans for an educator’s conference with the express purpose of hiring a teacher. There he met Benjamin Baker, then 31, and convinced him to come to Punta Gorda. That same year, Baker arrived to teach in the city’s first school for African American children a two-room, wood frame building on Marion Avenue at the foot of Cooper Street, near the bay.
With enrollment expanding rapidly, it wasn’t long before a new four-room school was constructed at the corner of Mary Street and Showalter Avenue, about where New Operation Cooper Street’s tennis courts are today. The new school was commonly known as Baker’s Academy.
Baker lived just a few blocks away, in a small cottage on Nesbit Street just north of Charlotte Avenue. Married twice, he lost both wives and never had children of his own. A stern, but beloved teacher, he retired in 1940 due to his health, after almost 50 years as an educator. He was the first to receive a pension under the Florida Teacher’s Retirement Act, which became effective in 1939.
Benjamin Baker passed away in 1942 while a new Baker Academy was under construction on East Charlotte Avenue near his home. The school remained segregated, with “senior high” aged students required to attend Dunbar High School in Fort Myers until 1964 when Charlotte County schools were the first in Florida to voluntarily integrate. Then it became Baker Elementary. The current school, rebuilt after Hurricane Charley, and renamed the Baker Center, is home to Charlotte County’s early childhood education programs.
Dr. Baker is interred at Lieutenant Carl Bailey Cemetery and is one of several African American citizens prominent in Punta Gorda’s history depicted in a mural at the Baker Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.