Did you know Punta Gorda and Charlotte County have been great hunting and fishing destinations since their early days?
On assignment for Harper’s Weekly to illustrate a story on “cracker cowboys,” renowned American western artist Frederic Sackrider Remington came to Punta Gorda in January 1895. After being here a month, he wrote a close friend regaling him with stories of deer, bear, tarpon, red snapper and ducks, wanting to know when he could be expected. The hunting and fishing led to established lodges catering to those seeking such an adventure. Although several existed over the years, two of the best known are the Eagles Nest and the Allapatchee Lodge.
The Eagles Nest began as a small cottage on the river’s south bank, and the complex still stands today, home of the Punta Gorda Fraternal Order of Elks. In 1919, C.M. Carrier purchased all of Block 1 in Solana, Frederick and Anna Howard’s subdivision just east of Punta Gorda, across the street from the Howards’ beautiful home, which still stands today at the corner of Howard Street and Shore Drive. A year later, Carrier sold a portion of his property to wealthy New York resident, John Morrison, a hunting and fishing enthusiast who often visited this area.
Around 1921, Morrison completed a much larger home naming it Eagles Nest, since there was one in a nearby pine tree. He and his wife traveled extensively and furnished the home with exotic hand-carved wooden pieces from around the world. In the late 1930s, after his wife’s death, Morrison sold the Eagles Nest to folks from Ohio, James and Jeannette Kelly.
James was a professional golfer and owned a sporting goods store in Dayton. They had ended up visiting Punta Gorda by chance a few years earlier after heading to Florida on the orders of James’ doctor and, like so many others, fell in love with the place, particularly due to the fantastic hunting and fishing.
After adding dog kennels and cabins, Eagles Nest became a well-known hunting and fishing lodge, with guests such as professional golfers Sam Snead and Carey Middlecoff, and World War II hero, Gen. Omar Bradley. Later on, son Jim also operated a summer camp for boys. I can remember when he’d bring all the campers to town on Saturday nights for a movie at my grandparents’ theater. In 1980, Jim sold the lodge to the newly formed Punta Gorda Elks and “Thank You” Elks for saving a beautiful place. My next column will be all about Alligator Creek’s Allapatchee Lodge.
