Did you know that after landing on Florida’s east coast in April 1513, Juan Ponce de Leon continued his journey of exploration reaching the west coast as well? On the way, he stumbled onto a second momentous discovery.
Thinking he had found another island, Ponce claimed the land for Spain and after a few days sailed off in a southern direction. Soon, a northward current was encountered so strong the ships were pushed backward. In fact, the smallest ship was hampered to such an extent it was lost for two days. The Gulfstream had been discovered and it soon became the main route home for ships leaving the Spanish Indies.
Hugging the coast to avoid the current, Ponce continued south, then southwest, eventually finding passage through the keys. He named them Los Martires (the Martyrs) because they reminded him of suffering men. Continuing north by northwest, the fleet reached southwest Florida toward the end of May. Although the precise site is unknown, most believe it was somewhere in the Charlotte Harbor estuary, noted as Bahia Juan Ponce on early maps. There, the ships anchored for a few days so crews could make repairs and replenish fresh water stores.
Approached by the native Calusa, relations soon turned hostile with casualties on both sides. The Spanish also took several captives for use as interpreters. In early June, the fleet skirmished again with Calusa warriors sinking several canoes. It then sailed to the southwest seeking islands described by their captives and came upon the Dry Tortugas. Intent on returning to Puerto Rico, Ponce was uncertain of their location for a while, but eventually made it back in mid-October.
Concerned about his position on Puerto Rico, Ponce returned to Spain, personally reporting his findings to Ferdinand, who “knighted” him for his accomplishments. While in Spain, a new contract was created confirming Ponce’s right to govern the islands of Florida and Bimini. During this absence and another when Ferdinand died in 1516, Juan Ponce became alarmed due to at least two surreptitious visits by others to “his” Florida.
Intent on reinforcing his claim, Ponce organized another expedition, this time to establish a colony on Florida’s southwest coast, over 40 years before the establishment of Saint Augustine, this nation’s oldest city. Thus, in February 1521, two ships with some 200 men, including Roman Catholic priests, farmers, artisans, farm animals and implements, left Puerto Rico. The “would be” settlers found the climate disagreeable and the Calusa unfriendly and surly. They had obviously not forgotten their earlier encounter with Ponce.
Some believe the expedition remained about four months before being furiously attacked. Many Spaniards were killed and Ponce, wounded by an arrow, some say in the thigh, others in the buttocks, fled to Havana, Cuba with the survivors. He died there in July 1521 from wound complications. However, his remains are interred at the Cathedral of San Juan Bautista in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Regarding his “search” for the fountain of youth, the story seems to have been attached to him after his death. Perhaps it came from stories of the Bahamian Love Vine, the leaves of which are used to brew a tea for soothing one’s skin and increasing virility. It is also speculated that the native word “vid” meaning vine, may have been mistaken for “vida” (life).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.