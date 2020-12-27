Like many families that moved to Southwest Florida from other countries or other parts of the United States, Laszlo Apathy and his family found a home in Englewood.
On July 4, 1949, Laszlo, Eva Teodara, their daughter Zita, son Les — landed on American soil as immigrants from a part of Hungary that today is part of Romania. They were soon to learn the importance of the date in America, making it doubly significant to them.
MANASOTA KEY HOTEL
After a few years in New York City, the Apathys, along with another Hungarian couple, talked about opening a motel in Florida. After a couple of scouting trips to the state, they discovered the Englewood area and were taken with what, in those days, was not only a beautiful beach, but an extremely wide beach.
They purchased some beachfront property and by January 1960, Englewood was bragging about having a brand new two-story, modern motel on the very south end of Manasota Key. It quickly became a landmark of sorts. Commercial fishermen started using it as a guide home at night, and boaters knew the building meant Stump Pass was just a short distance southward.
Englewood’s new beachfront motel was locally touted as being extremely well built and very modern. It even included kitchenettes. Les remembered, “In 1960, the year it opened, rates were $13 day, but some people complained about how expensive that was.”
SELECTING A NAME
He recalled, “My mother didn’t speak English real well, and when they came to naming the motel she started going through a Hungarian dictionary, looking for just the right word, maybe something nautical. She came upon the word ‘starfish’ that sounded good in Hungarian. When she translated it to English it came out as ‘Sea Star.’”
Laszlo also established a second long-lasting business in Englewood, Decorama Cabinet Shop, which built mostly kitchens and bathroom vanities using Formica.
Bob Johnson, the owner of an earlier boat building/cabinet shop, said, “Apathy had worked with Formica in New York, when it was just coming into vogue. So, when he opened his shop here, he became the first laminator in town. He provided employment to a lot of people in town over the years. He trained them very well — he had a very good business reputation.”
HUNGARIAN COMMUNITY
When Laszlo retired, he devoted more of his time to the Hungarian community in Sarasota. As a Hungarian friend said of him, “He never forgot his military training and remained a good fellow, a good friend, as the Hungarian and Transylvania schools had educated him.”
Those who knew him well said Laszlo was always so proud of having become an American citizen, but at the same time so proud of his Hungarian heritage. The passion he felt for his original country did not make him less of an American.
