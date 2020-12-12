Some would say that Louella Mae Berry married well.
Others might say that it was her husband, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Fred Albee, who found his perfect match.
“She gave up theaters, concerts and dancing because he ‘had little use for most of these things ... and never had a chance to cultivate such social activities,’” states the book “Venice: Journey from Horse and Chaise,” by Janet Snyder Matthews.
As a graduate of Bowdoin College and the Harvard Medical School, Fred Albee had the education, and as the son of Maine farmers, the work ethic, for future success. When he met Berry in New York, he found a kindred spirit who also had been raised in Maine.
When they married, he was already on the staffs of Bellevue, Roosevelt and the Columbia University hospitals as well as in private practice in the city. He would revolutionize bone grafting techniques, create specialized surgical instruments and an orthopedic surgery table and was increasingly called upon to speak all over the world.
She transcribed his lecture notes, first by hand, and later, when he was paid by one patient with a typewriter, she taught herself to type. Using her vocal training from her days in New York City, she helped him develop as a speaker.
Despite unpaid college loans and a full schedule as a doctor, Albee then formed a corporation with two others to purchase a farm 22 miles outside of New York City at Colonia, New Jersey. Louella gained additional duties. They raised and preserved fruit and vegetables as well as hogs, which were butchered and cured.
That was the beginning of a real estate empire including a second Colonia (a road in today’s Nokomis), the Polyanna Inn, their home, Point O’ Palms and not one but two cities — Nokomis and Venice.
Their path to Florida was set in motion by Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Nash who visited the Albees in New Jersey on their return from Sarasota’s Maine Colony at Phillippi Creek in 1917.
“The following February, we took advantage of the Seaboard Airline Railway’s special fare for Homesteaders — which left New York on the 20th of February each season,” Louella wrote in her book, “The Doctor and I.” “The cost of that trip to Sarasota, Florida, and return, in just a regular coach, was $25. Pullman charge was extra. We arrived at night and went directly to the Maine Colony. The next morning, bright and early, Doctor was up and about — and he too was sold on Florida before he had even seen much of it. Our stay there lasted only eight days-yet, before we left, he had bought the entire village of Nokomis.”
No sooner had they returned to New Jersey then they learned they could purchase Bay Point and, for the same price, Venice, because another had let his option to purchase expire.
“All this real estate just about put us out of business-as we were really only starting in life and our bank account was rather low,” Louella continued in her book.
Bertha Palmer had the Venice name and train station moved south and planned to build a million-dollar hotel at Venice. World War I delayed her plans. She died in 1917; her plans died with her.
Albee served in that war as a colonel, using his new surgical techniques for the injured. When the war ended, they returned to a prospering post-war country and new opportunities in medicine, real estate, innkeeping, farming and more.
“How well I recall our first visit in Nokomis!” Louella wrote. “We found nothing there but palmetto land, cabbage palms and beautiful pine trees, and the remnants of an old stockade. The same old well which was in use at the stockade is still furnishing water to our first venture in building: an inn we named ‘Pollyanna Inn.’”
Although putting down roots in Florida — as his fame spread, so did his time on the road — with Louella at his side, keeping track of all the notes and any equipment he needed for his presentations.
They would eventually cross the Atlantic 38 times, Matthews, wrote in her book.
Almost simultaneously, his entrepreneurial spirit led to more real estate investments. A profitable example is the 1,468 acres the Albees purchased from the Palmer estate in 1925. Albee profited to the tune of about $1 million in just a few months for that one deal alone.
Albee had hired fellow Harvard graduate John Nolen to create a plan for a city in Venice. From eight offers for the land and the plan, the Albees selected the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers in Cleveland because, as the largest labor union in the country, it had the money to complete the development.
The end of the Florida Land Boom and onset of the Great Depression interfered.
The Albees had the foresight to include a clause in the Venice deal that if it failed, the land would revert to the Albees. The BLE poured money into Venice. By 1928, there were some 4,000 residents in the new city.
Overnight, the boom ended.
The Albees once again owned much of the area.
Venice population had sunk to 400 but there were roads, sewers, streetlights, at least 100 houses, the hotels (empty) and, thanks to Louella, The Venice-Nokomis Woman’s Club which she founded and provided with a building on West Tampa Avenue at North Harbor Drive. Louella, the club’s first president, also had the idea for a club book exchange or library.
By 1950, that book collection became the foundation for what became the Venice Public Library. More recently, the sale of the club building and its land just west of Epiphany Cathedral yielded a sizable profit and a $100,000 donation to the new William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library from the Woman’s Club.
Louella also was chairwoman of the international relations department of the state federation of woman’s clubs.
Louella, and women like her, provided the area’s quieter, gentler side and culture. Years later, other women would spearhead the creation of such institutions as Venice Theatre, the Venice Art Center and more.
Even the location of Venice had been determined by a woman, Bertha Palmer, when she arranged for the Seaboard Airline Railway to extend its tracks to today’s Venice.
Dr. Albee was involved with the creation of the first airport from which his nephew, Steve Albee Jr., would pilot the Albee’s plane.
“His greatest pleasure, I believe, my husband derived from his five-passenger Stinson airplane, a fine ship named, ‘The Reliance,’ which he used extensively for our own private purposes and as an ambulance for patients at the Medical Center.”
Stories in “The Doctor and I” are a companion to the doctor’s own book, “A Surgeon’s Fight to Rebuild Men.” Her book, published in 1951, six years after his death, was less technical and offered more insights to the life of this dynamic couple.
The Albees contributed to the post-Depression revitalization of Venice when they purchased what had been the Park View Hotel — site of present Venice post office. Albee converted the hotel to a state-of-the-art hospital — the Florida Medical Center. It was taken over by the U.S. Army during World War II and then returned to Louella after the war when she sold it and it once again became a hotel — the Gulfbreeze.
Dr. Albee died in 1945.
In addition to operating the medical center, the Albees sold gladiolas, but not until they traveled to Holland to learn all about those flowering bulbs. For several years they shipped millions of floral stems to northern cities such as New York, for resale. They also had a cannery where, for a few years, they canned grapefruit juice and Florida-grown potatoes for resale throughout the country.
Louella loved the area’s natural beauty and wildlife. She wrote that large schools of mullet could be seen from the family home on Roberts Bay — then called Venice Bay.
She said they would jump 5 to 6 feet out of the water.
“If one were lucky, a mullet would jump right into your boat!” she wrote.
Yet all was not perfect. To buy provisions, they needed to go to Sarasota, 18 miles away.
“In those days, it took a long time to drive to Sarasota; most all the natives went in their boats. We had to do our marketing in town ... and even had to bring back with us a supply of ice. This was so unsatisfactory that we decided to buy ice by the ton and store it in a dark shack filled with sawdust — a rather expensive and a wasteful method, but it did help to keep the food fresh and made for a more comfortable mode of living.
The Albees are credited with cutting several roads through Nokomis. Colonia almost certainly was one of those for it became the site of their Florida home just as Colonia, New Jersey, had been the site of their first house.
The Venice-Nokomis Bank, which they built in Nokomis, still stands.
Nolen also had made a plan for Bay Point in Nokomis. The Albees donated the land for the Methodist church, Dr. Albee’s faith, which was built there in 1927. The original church near what is today called the Jesse Knight Memorial Cemetery was demolished by the hurricane of 1926. Only its bell survived.
The Albees also donated the land for St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
Louella was the city’s social maven. Her guest lists, party favors, if any, and even her dress for the occasion were reported in the old Venice News:
“The hostess welcomed her guests in a black floral chiffon dress with fashionable uneven hemline and a large black picture hat.”
Louella organized the first Girl Scout troop and the Camp Fire Girls in Venice.
Near the end of her book, “Doctor and I,” Louella wrote: “I must say once more: with Doctor, there was never a dull moment!”
