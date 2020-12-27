Though it is one of the younger cities in Southwest Florida, incorporated in 1959, North Port also has been known as Charlotte Springs and North Port Charlotte.
In 1974, Mayor Marge Gentle addressed the issue of the city's name when many residents wanted to disassociated from the city's namesake Port Charlotte. She asked them for suggestions.
Among the names submitted were Caloosa Springs, Cocoplum, South Warm Mineral Springs and Skunck Hollow (the city's citizens band radio call name.)
When none of the names received enough support, the city commission decided to just drop Charollte out of the name.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.