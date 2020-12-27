Though it is one of the younger cities in Southwest Florida, incorporated in 1959, North Port also has been known as Charlotte Springs and North Port Charlotte.

In 1974, Mayor Marge Gentle addressed the issue of the city's name when many residents wanted to disassociated from the city's namesake Port Charlotte. She asked them for suggestions.

Among the names submitted were Caloosa Springs, Cocoplum, South Warm Mineral Springs and Skunck Hollow (the city's citizens band radio call name.)

When none of the names received enough support, the city commission decided to just drop Charollte out of the name.


