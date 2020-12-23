When Abe and Mary Nightingale moved to McCall in 1935 it was a small, active community consisting of about 50 white and African American residents.
McCall was platted by the CH&N Railroad in 1909. After building a two-story railroad depot there, a small town sprung up. McCall’s location is best described as the intersection of State Road 776 and County Road 771, also known as the intersection of South McCall Road and Gasparilla Road, near the Gulf Cove subdivision. (Note: The railroad line extended from Boca Grande, through McCall and over the Myakka River near the present-day highway bridge. You can still see remnants of its path with the trestle fishing pier next to the bridge, and the bike path that starts behind the Publix store in Gulf Cove, all the way down through fishing piers in Placida and Gasparilla Sound.)
Most of McCall’s residents worked for the railroad. But Abe, being a citrus expert, had been hired to come to the area to work in a new citrus grove. And Mary, being a very industrious gal, soon was self-employed raising cattle.
Mary related to me the following: “I decided to raise some cows. I drove up to Tampa to buy ’em, $2 a piece, a day or two old. They had to be kept warm, so I put ’em one-at-a-time in the trunk of my car. I would leave it open just enough to give the calf air. I would sell ’em in Arcadia at the auction for maybe $60 when they were yearlings.
“I did all the work with the cows, but I never could kill anything. Abe would slaughter them. Sometimes, I would take the whole beef to the Ainger Store in Englewood. This was before meat inspection days. I would line the truck bed with green palmetto fronds before I put the beef in to keep it clean.
“Those were segregation days, and I did have a couple of problems, not only was I a woman raising cattle, I was black. We had open range then. Everybody branded their cattle, mine was A.N., then turned ’em loose to let ’em graze wherever they wanted.
“I bought a very special bull — not pure Brahman, a cross. He was very expensive. A.C. Frizzell, a big rancher here, had a lot of purebred Brahman cattle, and I guess he didn’t want my bull getting to his cows, so he castrated him. Mr. Frizzell knew he had done something wrong — he had gone too far. He ended up giving me one of his prize champion purebred Brahman bulls plus $200. He was 3 years old and weighted 2,135 pounds. The Emperor Manso — oh, he was a beauty.
“Then another time, after the open-range policy went out in 1949, I leased pasture land for my cattle. I had bought 20 Santa Gertrudis calves, the kind the Vanderbilt ranch was raising. Mr. Keene, the foreman of the ranch, rounded them up and took ’em back there on the 2V Ranch. He knew they weren’t his. But I finally got ’em back.
“I finally sold my cattle after my husband passed away. But I sure did love my cows.”
Besides being a lady rancher, Mary became locally respected for another accomplishment.
From 1942 until 1964, when schools were integrated, the Baker Academy in Punta Gorda was the county’s only school for African American children. Mary drove a school bus for the Academy during those years.
“I drove 19 years and 4 months,” said Mary. “First I would drive to Englewood and pick up the children. There were a few black families there then. I would come back, pick up children in McCall, Murdock, then go to Punta Gorda.
“I sure got those kids to school, and I didn’t have any trouble with them either. The school bus was the only way those kids could get to school unless they lived in Punta Gorda. I also carried them to places like Daytona, Miami, Ocala and Orlando to games and other things. About two years before I stopped driving, they finally gave me a substitute driver to help — but until then I did all that driving myself.
“I drove a 32-passenger bus, and 48- and 64-passenger buses. When I went on a long trip, I drove a 66-passenger.
“Sometimes a boy or girl wouldn’t be at the bus stop and I just knew they were trying to play hookey. I would get off the bus, go in their house and pull ’em out of bed and get ’em on the bus. In later years when I would see ‘em, we would laugh and laugh about that. But somebody had to get those children to school to get some education.
“In 1964, five months before I could have retired, they fired me. They told me they were going to have another driver, a white man. Integration had come about. You see now there were a lot of white kids getting on the bus, and some of the parents in Englewood didn’t want their kids being driven by a black person.
“They did have to pay me all the money they had withheld for my retirement, but it wasn’t the same as if I had retired because then they would have had to put money in, too.
“But I guess what was important,” remembered Mary, “was all those 19 years and 4 months, I at least got those kids to school.”
Martha Conway, great-granddaughter of William Goff, Englewood’s first pioneer, knew Mary well. She says, “Sick or well, Mary drove that bus for years. She was determined to do her part in helping those kids get some education — education she had been unable to get. A lot of people around here thought Mary was a real heroine.”
“Those were unfair times,” Mary said. “Segregation was wrong and it was stupid, but we had to get through it — and we did.”
