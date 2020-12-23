While a few early settlements in Charlotte County are still around under different names, more than 20 longer exist.
Beginning to the west, on Charlotte County’s portion of Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla was a fishing village with a general store, and for a while, a post office, on the island’s north end. Moving north, Vineland was in the vicinity of today’s Tringali Center and library. It was William Goff’s homestead and site of a school, post office, and sawmill in the late 1880s.
McCall, near today’s intersection of state roads 776 and 771, was a stop on the Charlotte Harbor and Northern Railroad’s (CH&N) line from Liverpool to Boca Grande’s deep-water port. Liverpool was on the Peace River near today’s Sunny Breeze Golf Course in DeSoto County. It also boasted a post office, school and two churches.
On the Myakka River’s north bank, Southland, platted in 1887, had a turpentine still and eventually a CH&N railroad station. The settlement was renamed El Jobean in 1923 when unsold land was acquired by a Massachusetts realty company headed by Joel Bean.
To the east, Charlotte was also a stop on the CH&N line, known to locals as the Cold, Hungry, and Naked. It was renamed Murdock in 1913 after developer John Murdock gave land along its right of way to the CH&N.
Continuing east on the CH&N line to Liverpool, Mars was the location of A.C. Frizell’s turpentine still. Evaland, five miles east of Murdock, is believed to be Charlotte County’s last turpentine camp and was a CH&N “flag stop.” Flag stops were where the train stopped only if a signal was given to do so by the station agent.
Moving south, Hickory Bluff, on the Peace River’s north bank, was the area’s first permanent settlement, predating Trabue (Punta Gorda) by more than decade. It changed to Charlotte Harbor after a post office with that name was opened, signifying the entire harbor as its service area. Just upriver to the east was Harborview, Nathan Decoster’s 1870s settlement, which had a sawmill. His subdivision still identified today by streets bearing the names of tropical trees such as Guava, Banana, and Sapodilla, just off Harborview Road.
Continuing east of the Peace River and north of Shell Creek, Lee Branch, Morgantown, Hendricks, and Glen all sprung up along Florida Southern Railway’s line.
Lee Branch was a flag stop; Glen had a turpentine still and post office. Furthest east was Sparkman. Established soon after the area was opened to homesteading in 1905, it had a post office, church, school, general store and even a baseball team. Sparkman was east of today’s State Road 31 between Farabee Road and State Road 74 (Bermont Road).
Moving south of the river and Shell Creek, there was Trabue, which of course became Punta Gorda. Moving east from there was Pineapple Center, a packing house and railroad flag stop near Solana. Continuing south along the railroad was Acline, a contraction of Atlantic Coastline Railroad (ACL), with a turpentine still and sawmill.
Rogers, also known as Lester and Broadbent at various times, had a sawmill. Gilchrist had homes for ACL section workers, while Gilchrist Station was the ACL junction with the Seaboard Air Line Railroad (SAL), just north of the Lee County line.
Moving further east, Shell Creek, on its namesake creek’s south bank, had homes and an International Telegraph office. Del Verde, just southwest of today’s S.R. 74 (Bermont Road) and 31 intersection, was platted during the 1920s Florida land boom. Bermont, near the same intersection and settled about the same time as Sparkman, boasted a general store, post office, school, and its own baseball team.
Heading south along S.R. 31, Bairdville, named for Luther Baird’s dairy farm, had a school. Roux, or Rouxville, was a large sawmill and crate factory on the Babcock Ranch. The settlement’s commissary building still serves as ranch headquarters.
Tucker’s Corners, at the now hard to notice intersection of Tucker’s Grade and S.R. 31, was on the stagecoach route to Fort Myers. Before bridges, and dredging, the Caloosahatchee River ford (crossing) was at Alva. West of Tucker’s Corner’s was Tucker’s Woods, a flag stop on the SAL. To the south was Saline, a settlement of homes for SAL workers.
