Early womens clubs were created by those who saw they need to make settlements more family-friendly communities.
By 1900, they were widespread across the country. Their goals were to address and support some of the needs of the community such as libraries, the arts, child welfare and beautification. The clubs also became important centers for civic and social activities.
ENGLEWOOD
In 1918, 11 Englewood women got together and formed The Lemon Bay Mother’s Club (which changed it's name to the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club in 1924). It has been in operation ever since, making it Englewood’s oldest service organization. No local structure reflects Englewood history more than the club’s building, which was placed on the National Register of Historical Places in 1989.
PUNTA GORDA
Forerunners to the formation of the Federated Woman's Club of Punta Gorda (1925) were the Fortnightly Literary Society (1896), the Married Ladies Social Club, and the Women's Civic Improvement Association (1911). Judge William Fenmore Cooper donated the land to make it possible for the Punta Gorda Woman's Club to construct its building. For more than 30 years the Punta Gorda Library was housed in the building. During World War II it served as a USO and is currently on the National Register of Historic Places. Members still meet in the historic club building.
VENICE NOKOMIS
Louella Albee (one of the founders of Venice) created the Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club back in 1926. Club members offered their club library as the nucleus of what would become the first Venice Public Library. In recent years, members sold their clubhouse and created an endowment fund, making a substantial donation to the new William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library where they now meet.
