Staff Report
North Port is one of the state’s fastest growing cities and the largest city, both in landmass and population in Sarasota County.
This year, it will process a record number of building permit applications ranging from new fences to million-dollar hotel projects.
North Port’s rapid buildout in 2020 includes some 1,543 single-family home permits — likely to be up to 1,700 by year’s end — apartment or multi-family permits, either under construction or planned. There’s an assisted-living complex alongside a Florida Cancer Specialists complex near city hall, a Hampton Inn & Suites, a Chase Bank, more retail at the West Villages Marketplace, and numerous other projects popping up across town.
North Port’s staff doesn’t expect building permit applications to fizzle, as major projects take shape, including at Downtown Wellen Park, the mixed cluster going up in phases. Work on that vast project starts next spring. It is pitched as North Port’s downtown, with shopping, assisted living and housing. Recreation and public safety substations are also part of Downtown Wellen Park.
The West Villages Improvement District, the self-governing agency within Wellen Park, also announced new phased housing south of the West Villages Marketplace. That project, termed Village J, at completion will contain more than 1,000 single-family homes and a golf course.
