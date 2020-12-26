Located just three blocks north of John Nolen Park, and connected by Avenida des Parques (Avenue of Parks) is yet another park, this one named for Prentiss French.
Although he may not be quite as well known as the man who designed the plan for Venice, this landscape architect was integral to the natural beauty of the city that we all enjoy today.
Bruce Stephenson, professor of environmental studies at Rollins College and the author of “John Nolen, Landscape Architect and City Planner,” said Nolen liked to establish review boards for all his projects in order to provide feedback on his designs.
Since Venice had no residents in the early stages of the city’s development, he wanted someone onsite to ensure his plan was being correctly implemented.
“There is a whole cache of letters between the two in which they discuss everything from the weather to the details of implementing the plan. Venice was the only project in which Nolen left behind a trusted associate and Prentiss knew the plan inside and out.”
French was born in Chicago in 1894 into an artistic family. His father directed the Chicago Art Institute for thirty years, and his uncle, Daniel Chester French, was a famous sculptor whose works include the “Minute Man at Concord” and the statue in the Abraham Lincoln Memorial.
French graduated from Williams College in 1917 and went on to earn his Master of Landscape Architecture degree in 1921 from Harvard University’s graduate program. Like Nolen, French studied under Frederick Olmsted Jr., the founder of the program, and worked with the Olmsted brothers, serving for three years as director of their Palos Verdes project.
“In landscape architecture, there are two types of design: formal and informal,” Stephenson said. “French and Nolen were from that period where landscape architecture was considered an artform. The first class they took at Harvard was landscape painting that pre-dated impressionism. That type of painting was always to show how people would celebrate their humanity in the landscape. Early on, they were taught that landscapes were places of joy and celebration. So, they were taught to blend the informal style, which was British, with the French style, which was more formal. An example of this might be (West) Venice Avenue where the street is a linear space, but there’s a meandering path through the center. Sometimes, it might actually feel like you’re in a natural setting.”
At the recommendation of Nolen, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers (BLE) hired French to landscape the burgeoning city. They also hired Harold Heller, a classmate of French’s, who skipped his Harvard graduation ceremony in order to start work in Venice right away. The two bachelors were the first occupants to live in a new residence built in Nokomis by Alvah Jordan, a wealthy businessman from Everett, Washington.
Upon his arrival in Venice in January 1926, French organized and hired crews to begin clearing land in preparation for landscaping. He established a 40-acre nursery with about a dozen men working under the direction of F. Paul Horne, former superintendent of the New Orleans park system.
Horn also was responsible for landscaping John Ringling’s estate in Sarasota. Thousands of trees and plants were imported and kept in stock while a staff of some 50 designers and plant men provided cut flowers and plants to the local hotels. Stephenson said three-fourths of all the trees and many plants were native to Florida so they would grow well in the tropic environment.
By May 1926, once the nursery was operating effectively, French focused his attention on planting citrus trees in the business district and live oaks along Venice Avenue. Inside the walled-in courtyard of the Hotel Venice, he placed small orange trees with small illuminated orange globes strung throughout the branches.
Nicknamed the Orange Grove, dances were held there on Wednesday and Saturday nights with music provided by the hotel’s resident orchestra, Anthony Lopez and his Orange Grove Serenaders.
By fall 1926, French had 4,770 trees, 3,800 shrubs and 1,450 vines in various stages of growth. Nolen happily noted that landscaping was finally getting the attention in Venice it deserved.
“Beautification work is, of course, a delight to all of us here in Florida, where the climate is so conducive to rapid and prolific growth,” French said in the June 3, 1927 edition of Venice News. “There is such a variety of material to work with that it makes the task much easier than it would be in a colder climate.”
In 1927, French married talented architect Helen Douglass and they moved into a newly constructed home in the Venezia neighborhood at the corner of Sorrento and Nassau Streets.
As a wedding present, Uncle Daniel French gave the pair a fountain sculpture he created of the mythical Greek god Pan that sits in front of the house today. The couple also purchased a plot of land in the Venice Farms area east of the city.
The landscaping of resident homes was tightly controlled by the BLE. Individual builders were required to submit landscape plans before obtaining construction loans. The company also encouraged homeowners by allowing them to take advantage of French’s landscape department while also financing the work.
“This feature also makes it possible for the man of modest means to beautify his home plot at very little cost,” said French in the Venice News.
By 1928, the BLE’s plans for Venice were collapsing and development was at a virtual standstill. A small article in the April 26, 1928 edition of The Venice News announced that French was opening his own office in Venice and that his services were “available for general landscape work for those who wish to beautify their home grounds.” Helen and Prentiss French would go on to work together for many years in New England, Florida and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Can the legacy of French’s work in Venice still be experienced in Venice today?
“The obvious one is the beachfront,” replied Stephenson. “Compared to other city beachfronts, I don’t think there are many that incorporate the sand dunes the way that Venice does. That is just basic ecological common sense.”
Another legacy would be Venice’s parks system, which are so accessible to its residents. “That and the trails that extend from the beachfront to downtown, weaving through nature. I think that’s one of the most important legacies they left.”
Stephenson said both Nolen and French would be delighted by the current development of the Urban Forest that is being created along the eastern boundary of the Intracoastal Waterway between the Venice and Circus bridges. The city planners also would be pleased by the America in Bloom organization recognizing Venice recently for having the “coolest downtown” and also for outstanding achievement for landscaped areas.
“There are sections in Venice, like other communities that Nolen and French designed, where the dimensions and scale are so ideal and perfect, they have to be shared,” added Stephenson, who is the recipient of the Congress of New Urbanism’s 2020 John Nolen Award.
“It goes back to those timeless principles they learned at Harvard. They studied Da Vinci’s principles of art. When they designed a city plan, it was along the same principles as the Mona Lisa, which isn’t about the smile, but if you look at the background, it’s about nature moving through the painting. That was their whole concept, that no matter what happens in the city plan, Prentiss French made sure that nature was moving through Venice.”
