The Charlotte County Historical Marker Program was established in 2005 to recognize historical resources, persons and events that are significant in the areas of architecture, archaeology and community development. You can drive around the county and stand on the spot where history happened.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY COURTHOUSE
Charlotte County was created in 1921, after citizens had pushed for 34 years to divide DeSoto County, and Punta Gorda was the new county seat. After meeting in rented quarters, the Board of County Commissioners voted in 1927 to plan a new building and purchased two downtown lots from George Brown (1868 -1951), an African-American businessman, for $25,000. Expanded in the 1960s and 1980s to accommodate the changing needs of Charlotte County residents, the Courthouse served as the center of civic and community life for 71 years until the Justice Center opened in 1999. 118 West Olympia Avenue, Punta Gorda
CHARLOTTE HARBOR CEMETERY
Established in 1879, Charlotte Harbor Cemetery is the oldest known cemetery in Charlotte County and the final resting place of many local pioneers who braved a subtropical wilderness and Civil War reconstruction to build a settlement on the Charlotte Harbor waterfront. Everyday families, intrepid individuals and noteworthy leaders are all represented here. It was the local cemetery for residents over three decades, until the Charlotte Harbor Cemetery land with boundaries as they exist today was deeded to First Methodist Church of Charlotte Harbor (now Trinity United Methodist Church) on May 1, 1908 for a dollar. 4410 Church Street, Port Charlotte
EL JOBEAN
The area now known as El Jobean was originally part of those federal lands in Florida deeded to the state government following its admission to the United States in 1845. Private ownership and development of the area first began in 1883 when the land was purchased and deeded to the London-based Florida Land and Mortgage Company. In 1887, Scottish immigrants Daniel and Jane MacPherson purchased 1,071 acres on which they platted the town of Southland on the east bank of the Myaaka River. Undeveloped save for a small fishing camp for sport fishermen, the town was a stop on the Charlotte Harbor and Northern Railroad after 1907 and sold to turpentine distillers in 1920. The unsuccessful businessmen sold the entire Southland tract in 1923 to Joel Bean of the Boston and Florida Reality Trust Company, who looked to capitalize on the land boom then sweeping Florida. Changing the name to El Jobe-an, an anagram of his name, Bean developed plans for a unique hexagonal “City of Destiny” for northern buyers seeking winter homes. El Jobean’s flourishing development was cut short by two major hurricanes in 1926 and 1928 and the onset of the Great Depression in 1929. El Jobean continued as a fishing community and winter home for tourists and circus performers. 4370 Garden Road, Port Charlotte
FIRST PUNTA GORDA HOME SITE
On June 22, 1876, James A. Lockhart and his wife Josephine chose this location to build their new home, which was described as the lowest location in the area, near the only pine trees on the clearing and adjacent to a shell mound. Approximately two years later Lockhart sold his claim to James Madison Lanier, a hunter and trapper. The Lanier family lived there until 1883 when 30.8 acres were sold to Isaac Trabue, who bought additional land and platted the Town of Trabue on February 25, 1885. This land was incorporated as the City of Punta Gorda on December 7, 1887. 300 West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda
HICKORY BLUFF MOUNDS
In 1905, Clarence Bloomfield Moore (1852-1936), a wealthy, amateur archaeologist from Philadelphia excavated a mound located on the northern bank of the Peace River about one half mile north of this site. Moore found the sand burial mound containing bones and pottery sherds dating the mound to the Safety Harbor period (A.D. 900-1725). The Timucua Indians, part of the Safety Harbor culture, lived along the central Gulf coast of Florida. Moore noted that the mound had been badly disturbed prior to his excavation. Early settlement of the Hickory Bluff area may have been the cause of the mound's disturbance. Today there is no evidence of the sand mound. 5100 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte
HOTEL PUNTA GORDA
Hotel Punta Gorda, one of the first buildings of any kind constructed in Punta Gorda, opened in January 1888. The three story building contained 150 rooms, all with a view of the waters of Charlotte Harbor. Although the hotel, built in the Queen Anne style, was located in a then remote part of Florida, it had such modern conveniences as gas lighting, electric bells, steam heat and open fireplaces. The hotel attracted a clientele of wealthy and notable guests from around the world: Thomas Edison, John Wanamaker, W. K. Vanderbilt, the Samuel Colt family and others. Ownership changed in 1924 when it was acquired by Barron Collier. He changed the name to the Hotel Charlotte Harbor, remodeled the hotel and expanded the grounds. He added new tennis courts, a boat basin and a 176 by 80 foot swimming pool. The hotel was destroyed by fire in August 1959. 115 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda
INDIAN SPRING CEMETERY
Indian Spring Cemetery, also called Indian Springs, was created in 1886 on land donated by James L. Sandlin (1858-1903), who settled on Alligator Creek in 1884. Additions were recorded through 1975. The name 'Indian Spring' came from a small spring near the creek that was thought to have been used by native tribal dwellers. The 40-acre cemetery is the second known graveyard established in the Charlotte Harbor area and the first publicly-owned burial ground. Owned and maintained by Charlotte County since 1948, it contains over 2,500 verified interments, some unmarked, dating back to 1889. 9500 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda
LT. CARL A. BAILEY CEMETERY
Lt. Carl Bailey Cemetery has served this area’s African-American community as a final resting place for over 120 years. The cemetery was called the Cleveland Cemetery, established in the 1880s on land owned by New York investor W. Irving Scott. Charlotte County assumed control in 1986. Interred here are many of the area’s original African-American pioneers. In 1957, the cemetery was renamed in honor of well-known hometown son Carl Bailey. First Lt. Bailey served as a U.S. Air Force jet fighter pilot flying combat missions during the Korean War. Today the cemetery remains active with over 400 known interments and is still available as a final resting place. 1018 Scott Avenue, Punta Gorda
MURDOCK
Inspired by the completion of the Charlotte Harbor and Northern Railroad (CH&N) in 1907, land speculator John Milton Murdock (1867-1925) platted the village of Murdock in 1914. Located at the southwest intersection of US 41 (Tamiami Trail) and the CH&N, the area known as Murdock was once home to a hotel, general store, post office, CH&N loading dock, and a two-story railroad depot. In 1916, John Murdock abandoned the town of Murdock and moved to Jacksonville. Today "Murdock" refers to the intersection of Tamiami Trail and SR 776 and its surrounding area, including the present location of county municipal offices. 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte
PLACIDA BUNK HOUSE
The Placida Bunk House was built about 1907 by the Charlotte Harbor & Northern Railroad to house their employees. The line was laid to transport phosphate to docks at South Boca Grande on Gasparilla Island. Several families called the building home, as railroad transportation encouraged early settlement of the Placida area. Over the years, it has been the site of a local school, post office, and meeting place for a local church. It is linked with several longtime families who established the community here in the 1900s. This landmark was moved to its present location onto county-owned land along the Cape Haze Pioneer Trail, to protect it from demolition during the Coral Creek bridge realignment. It was originally located on the eastern side of the railroad bed in Placida. 1688 Gasparilla Road, Port Charlotte
PUNTA GORDA ARMY AIR FIELD
In May 1942, the Army Air Corps chose this site for the Punta Gorda Army Air Field (PGAAF). The Army Air Corps activated PGAAF on December 11, 1943 with a mission to train pilots for overseas duty. The first student pilots arrived in February 1944. This included the 490th Fighter Squadron and the 502nd Fighter-Bomber Squadron. Over 750 student pilots completed 15 weeks of training at the base. The base had 61 service buildings including hangars, repair shops, chapel, theater, mess hall and classrooms. Personnel lived in 268 “hutments” consisting of wooden lower halves and canvas tops. PGAAF contributed to the victory in World War II and was deactivated on September 1, 1945, one day before the official surrender of Japan. Today the Punta Gorda Airport serves our community through both private and commercial aviation. Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Rd, Punta Gorda
PUNTA GORDA BANK
The Punta Gorda Bank was operating by June 1894 as a branch of the State Bank of Fort Meade. It was chartered by the state as a separate bank in July 1899, with a capital of $15,000 and Perry Wadsworth McAdow as president. McAdow had earned a fortune as the owner of the Spotted Horse gold mines in Fergus County, Montana, and relocated to Punta Gorda after vacationing here with his wife. McAdow constructed a one-story, brick façade commercial building to house the bank. The Punta Gorda Bank occupied the corner storefront, with Earnest Dry Goods, the Punta Gorda Trading Company, Wade’s Drug Store and a community social hall known as McAdow Hall filling the remainder of the building. The Punta Gorda Bank underwent some years of uncertainty, and on April 23, 1917 it was reorganized as the State Bank of Punta Gorda and was relocated to a new building. 312 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda
SOUTHLAND TRAIL CEMETERY
The Southland Trail Cemetery, believed to be a non-white cemetery, serves as the final resting place for an undisclosed number of leased convict laborers, blacks and possibly 18th century Spanish-Indian fishermen. The age of the cemetery is unknown; however locals refer to it as the “Convict Cemetery.” The leasing of convicts continued until 1923 when Florida legislators banned the practice. The Southland Trail Cemetery lies near the site of the Weeks-Gurganious turpentine camp. It served as the camp’s burial ground and as a cemetery for blacks until its last interment in 1966. 14516 McClellan Avenue, Port Charlotte
TOWN OF MCCALL
In 1905, the Charlotte Harbor and Northern Railroad (CH&N) built a depot and section house along its rail line from the phosphate mines at Mulberry to the port of Boca Grande. The CH&N Railroad platted the town of McCall in 1909 and named it for C.B. McCall, the general freight and passenger agent at Boca Grande. The town soon contained a turpentine camp, sawmill, store, post office, one-room school house and two churches. Trains would stop and take on water for their boilers from a nearby pond. By 1928, McCall was a non-stop station and cattleman Arthur “A.C.” Frizzell purchased the railroad property, demolishing most of the buildings. The intersection of County Road 771 and State Road 776 is the only visible remnant of what was once the town of McCall. 1688 Gasparilla Road, Port Charlotte
TRINITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
A congregation has met at Trinity United Methodist Church continuously since 1873. The first church organized in today’s Charlotte County, its members have been an integral part of its history and it represented civilization in a frontier wilderness. 23084 Seneca Avenue, Port Charlotte
Take the Heritage Landmark Virtual Tour of Charlotte County's historic sites: https://bit.ly/378aI05
Source: Charlotte County, www.charlottecountyfl.gov
