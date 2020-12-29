The Historical Marker Program recognizes historic sites, persons, and events that are significant in the areas of archaeology, architecture, traditional culture, and local, regional, state, and national history. You can drive around Sarasota County, locate the markers and stand on the spot where history happened.
337th ARMY AIR FIELD
Venice Army Air Field opened during WWII, on July 7, 1942. In June of 1943, the first combat aircraft operated from the field. By March 1944 the base was moved to this marker location. The base was officially designated Venice Army Air Field in 1945. On May 20, 1946 it was decommissioned and the City of Venice was granted a license to operate the airport. Venice Avenue, Venice.
ATLANTIC COAST LINE RAILROAD DEPOT
The Atlantic Coast Line passenger depot built in 1925. The architect was ACL's Alpheus M. Griffin. The Mission-style white stucco building, with its red pantiled roof and large shell-shaped semi-elliptical planter, visually anchored the eastern end of Main Street. The depot was demolished in January 1986, just two years after it was placed in the National Register of Historic Places. 1 School Ave., Sarasota.
BEE RIDGE TURPENTINE CAMP
Across the pine flatwoods of Florida, turpentine-camp workers were harvesting raw pine tree gum by the early 1900s. Berryman Thomas “B.T.” Longino, Sr. and Luke Grubbs opened the Bee Ridge turpentine camp in 1937 near Clark Road and the Seaboard Air Line Railway track. The camp closed in 1952. 4550 Clark and Deacon, Sarasota
BUCHAN AIRPORT
During the heyday of land speculation in the 1920s, a development of slightly less than 100 acres was planned west of (now) Old Englewood Road at N. Indiana Ave. Designed as a mecca for vacationing stars and the wealthy, it was to be called Hygeia.When the Great Florida Land Boom suddenly ended, Hygeia was forgotten. In April 1949, on the advice of Peter E. Buchan, Sarasota County purchased 93 acres of the Hygeia land for an airport. The County Commissioners named the airport to honor Buchan's "long and efficient service to the county." Old Englewood Road, Englewood
CASEY'S PASS
The fragile lands surrounding this pass were settled thousands of years ago by prehistoric Indians. Over time, storms and currents changed the land, and the original Floridians' villages were lost.The 1851 U.S. Coast and Geodetic chart labeled Casey's Pass. Later, a military map slipped the name onto the island to the north, and it remains Casey Key. These place names honor John Charles Casey, U.S. Army captain and Indian agent. S. of Venice Inlet at beginning of South Jetty, Venice
CIRCUS IN VENICE
Among the number of circuses that have called Sarasota County home, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is the largest and the one that has had the longest association with Venice. In 1927, John Ringling brought the circus winter quarters to Sarasota, where it remained until 1959. No longer needing the acreage it had in Sarasota, but still needing a rail connection, RBBB moved the winter quarters to Venice in 1960. In 1992 the Seminole Gulf Railroad announced abandonment of the ten miles of track into Venice and the RBBB circus closed its winter home in Venice. Tamiami Trail South, on the right, Venice
EARLY LEMON BAY-ENGLEWOOD
A unique community founded in the 1800s by the Ainger, Anderson, Biorseth, Carver, Chadwick, Chapman, Clark, Dryman, Heacock, Goff, Gottried, Green, Johnson, Jones, Kelly, Lampp, Leach, Loper, Nichols, Quimby, Washburn, Walker, Whidden and Wyatt families, who through danger hardship and disease, showed the courage and fortitude necessary to bring civilization to a wilderness. Town of Englewood recorded by Nichols brothers 1896. South end of Dearborn St. and Englewood Rd., Englewood
EDWARDS THEATRE
The Edwards Theatre was the dream of Sarasota County's native son and the City's first Mayor, Arthur B. Edwards, who dedicated himself to the proposition that a modern city be built on the shores of Sarasota Bay. In December, 1936, the name was changed to "The Florida Theatre", which was kept until the closing in the early seventies. It is now the home of the Sarasota Opera Association, Inc. 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota
FRED ALBEE MUNICIPAL AIRPORT
The first recorded flight into Venice brought a crate of fresh strawberries for the Hotel Venice in 1927. Although there was an emergency landing strip in Venice by 1927, not until the mid-1930s was a serious effort made to construct an official airport. A hanger, with space for planes, offices, a flying school and repair shop, was completed in 1939. The city dedicated the Fred Albee Municipal Airport in January 1939. A private pilot, Albee had given land for the airport. Along Intracoastal Waterway behind 200 E. Miami Ave., Venice
HARDING CIRCLE
In 1923 circus magnate John N. Ringling (1866-1936) purchased St. Armands Key, an uninhabited, 150-acre, oval-shaped island. He planned a community of fine residences with a central circle park surrounded by shops. The park was named in memory of his friend President Warren Harding (1865-1923).The landscape plan for the island consisting of the central park, boulevards and medians. The development work was done by Ringling's partner, Owen Burns (1869-1937). The grand opening of St. Armands occurred in 1928 when the bridge to the mainland was completed. Although the Depression (1929-1941) halted the progress of his plan, John Ringling's vision was realized with the development of the residential area, beaches and shopping district since 1945. Harding Circle, Sarasota
HISTORIC SPANISH POINT
This 30-acre preserve includes prehistoric shell middens and a burial mound dating from 3,000 B.C to 1000 A.D., buildings from the homestead of John Greene Webb, and gardens from the winter estate of Bertha Palmer. In 1975, it became the first nomination in Sarasota County to the National Register of Historic Places. Five years later the heirs of Mrs. Palmer donated the historic site to Gulf Coast Heritage Association, Inc., which today operates Historic Spanish Point as an accredited museum. 337 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey
JOHN HAMILTON GILLESPIE
"The Father of Sarasota," John Hamilton Gillespie, was born in 1852 in Edinburgh, Scotland. He arrived here in 1886 to assist the failing Florida Mortgage and Investment Company, a development company partially owned by his father in Edinburgh. Gillespie remained in Sarasota after the court appointed him to manage the assets of the company there. He organized the clearing of three miles of Main Street, the building of a substantial wharf on the waterfront, and the beginning of a 40-acre experimental farm. In 1902, he was elected the first mayor of Sarasota when the town was incorporated and held this office for six terms. 101 S. Washington Blvd., Sarasota
LEMON BAY CEMETERY
This Englewood cemetery on Indiana Avenue (State Road 776) is the final resting place of many of this area’s pioneer families. It is unique in the way it is laid out. Starting from the front of the cemetery, walking down the main lane, on the left you will find paths named for flowers such as Azalea, Iris and Fuchsia. On your right, the paths are named for shrubs and trees. It also is situated on a rare nature habitat, a “sand pine scrubland.”Indiana Avenue (State Road 776)
LITTLE SALT SPRING
The waters of this unusual archeological and paleontological site have yielded preserved human skeletal remains and artifacts dating from 10,000 to 3000 B.C. Animal fossils have also been recovered, including species of extinct tortoise, sloth, elephant, and bison. Nearby in the pine woods are the remains of an Indian village dating from 4800 to 3200 B.C. The site provides a unique laboratory for the study of early humans and past environments. S Price and Hyder Terrace, North Port
NOKOMIS SCHOOL
One of the area's oldest educational institutions, the Nokomis School, was built in 1924 on Nippino Trail. Originally, children in grades one through eight attended the school. A bus carried high school students to the only high school in the county, Sarasota High. In 1927, two wings of three classrooms each were added to accommodate students from Laurel, Nokomis, Venice and Englewood in grades 9 through 12. The Nokomis School campus was closed in June 1992 and the school moved to the new modern well-equipped Laurel Middle School. 234 Nippino Trail, Nokomis
OWEN BURNS
Owen Burns was one of Sarasota's most distinguished citizens and connected with virtually every early development of the city. He first came to Sarasota on vacation from Chicago in 1910 and decided to make it his home. Burns helped organize the Sarasota Board of Trade in 1911, was instrumental in founding the first locally owned bank, and was a leader in the push to divide Sarasota County from Manatee County in 1921. 543 S Pineapple Ave, Sarasota
PAYNE PARK
Payne Park was host to many of Major League Baseball's most renowned figures from 1924, when the reigning champion of New York Giants of the National League opened spring training, until 1988, when the Chicago White Sox of the American League played their last spring game. The stadium was torn down in 1990. 2000 Block Adams Lane, Sarasota
SIESTA PUBLIC BEACH
Throughout history this island has had various names. During the 1800's and early 1900's it was known as Little Sarasota Key and Sarasota Key. Common usage of the name Siesta, taken from a residential development at the island's north side, began shortly after 1907 but was not officially adopted until 1952. Early access to the beach was by boat. After the first bridge was built in 1917 roads reached the beach. Sarasota County first purchased property here for a public beach in 1954. Sand on these shores is mostly mineral quartz, ultimately derived from the southern Appalachian Mountains. Beach Road, Sarasota
THE WALLENDAS
The Wallenda circus troupe originated in Germany, where its members developed a daring highwire act. The Wallendas' fame, showmanship, and daring skill ensured them a prominent place in the Ringling Circus. After the 1928 circus season, the Wallendas came to Sarasota, winter location of the Ringling Circus, and rented a home. In 1937, Karl and Helen, who had married, purchased a home at 1623 Arlington Street. The Wallendas property, which included several adjoining lots, became a practice area and provided a place for their colleagues to rest and socialize. 1623 Arlington Street, Sarasota
VENEZIA PARK HISTORIC DISTRICT
This district is part of John Nolan's 1925 comprehensive plan for Venice. This is a collection of moderately sized Spanish Colonial Revival style residences located on the streets radiating from a central, trapezoidal shaped park. Houses are one and two story, hollow clay tile and stucco dwellings with clay, barrel-tiled roofs. Applied ceramic ornamentation and balconies add texture and variety to the residential neighborhood. 501 Harbor Dr S, Venice
WARM MINERAL SPRINGS PARK
The springs and the buildings are listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Evidence of prehistoric man, saber-toothed tigers and giant sloths have been discovered here, and date back more than 10,000 years. The spring is said to have one of the highest mineral contents of any natural spring in the United States. 12200 San Servando Ave., North Port
