At one time, most of what is now Port Charlotte was ranch land owned by Arthur C. Frizzell. A.C., as he was widely known, was born in 1890 in Glencoe, Alabama, and came to what would become Charlotte County in 1918.
Trained as a telegrapher by his future wife Patti Standifer, they married in 1913 and their first jobs in Florida were station agents and telegraphers for the Charlotte Harbor and Northern Railroad (CH&N) at Ona near Zolfo Springs. A few years later A.C. became agent at CH&N’s Murdock station, while Miss Patti was assigned to Gardner, a few miles north of Arcadia, both just “whistle stops” at the time. As the story goes, he lost his job shortly thereafter when the railroad president made a surprise visit and discovered him tending his vegetable garden, rather that his railroad duties.
It wasn’t long before A.C. and Miss Patti purchased a small general store at Murdock and a bit of pine woods. While Patti ran the store, A.C. operated their turpentine still just east of Murdock at a CH&N loading dock called Mars. When the trees died, he sawed them into lumber and used the proceeds to buy more pine woods that was generally undesirable to the large timber companies, but accessible to his small, portable sawmill.
Frizzell then used those proceeds to purchase logged out land from the larger companies to harvest and sell leftover stumps to Hercules Powder Company, out of Jacksonville, for processing into various products. When the stumps were gone, he had the palmettos scraped and grass planted for his growing cattle operation. He’s credited with bringing in the area’s first load of Brahman cattle from Texas to improve his herd. When the great depression hit, he bought land for back taxes and by 1950 his holdings exceeded 80,000 acres.
When Miss Patti died soon thereafter, Frizzell sold all but 40 acres in Murdock to Yellowknife Bear Mines, Ltd. of Canada. Yellowknife had formed a partnership with prominent Miami developers Robert and Frank Mackle, who began building small homes on newly created Easy Street, catering to northern retirees. After building 200 or so homes, they merged with another company, formed a subsidiary, General Development Corporation, and the rest is history.
A.C. died in his sleep of heart failure in early 1961 and is interred in the historic Charlotte Harbor Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.