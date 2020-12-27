For the best storytelling, Kathryn Chesley tries to become the character as much as possible.
The actress and reenactor portrays nine historic women, many with ties to Sarasota County.
For several events connected to the county’s 2021 Centennial celebration, the retired school teacher from Buffalo, N.Y., is portraying Rose Wilson, who owned and edited the Sarasota Times at the turn of the 20th century and played a major role in the separation of the Sarasota district from Manatee County in 1921.
“I love it,” Chesley said. “I love telling stories. I’m telling true stories about people who really existed.”
Wilson, Bertha Palmer, John Webb and others are among the significant founders to be portrayed in centennial presentations, Chesley said.
There are several ways you might experience Chesley, the corresponding secretary of the Historical Society of Sarasota County Board of Directors, portraying Wilson next year. You could see her as Wilson standing at a centennial event, talking to guests. Or you could view a play she wrote about the centennial set in the period of 1916-1921.
Chesley is a member of the Asolo Theatre Guild, which does play readings around the county to raise funds to bring students to the theater (pre-pandemic). A five-actor play she previously wrote about Bertha Palmer has been shown at historical societies and libraries around the community for four or five years. Once a month she portrays Palmer in a one-woman play at Historic Spanish Point, Palmer’s one-time home.
“You come in and have high tea and ‘Bertha’ tells you about her life and primarily what she was doing before she got to Sarasota and then what she did for Sarasota when she got here in 1910,” Chesley said.
The untitled play about the centennial gives viewers an idea of who was involved in the birth of the county, what they wanted, who was preventing them from getting what they wanted and what they did to get it.
It includes five scenes, runs about 50 minutes and includes four or five characters, including Palmer, Joseph H. Lord and Harry Higel. In two of the scenes audience members are invited to participate, portraying members of the 1921 community, so the modern audience will understand that some residents supported leaving Manatee and others opposed the idea, Chesley said.
Chesley’s play is based on Frank Cassell’s book “Creating Sarasota County.”
Chesley has lived in Southwest Florida for 12 years. Among the women she portrays are two whose families owned Phillippi Plantation in Sarasota, the home of The Edson Keith Estate on the south bank of Phillippi Creek, at different times: Mrs. Edson Keith and Mae Hanson Prodie. Mr. Keith died in the home in 1939 and his widow sold the property to Prodie, a Chicago doll clothing designer. Prodie’s husband operated the Phillippi Creek home as a luxury inn in the 1950s.
Chesley also works in Sarasota as a tour guide. She’s the “backup” for Sue Blue’s Trolley Tours for the Historical Society of Sarasota County and she also works for Discover Sarasota Tours as a city guide, specializing in the history of the area. She’s given tours throughout the city of Sarasota and as far south as Venice.
