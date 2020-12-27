SARASOTA —To ascertain what the future holds for Sarasota County; a brief examination of recent history is first necessary.
After years of development pressures on the eastern farmlands and failed attempts to arrive at a solution amenable to all parties, the county engaged in another endeavor in the late 1990s to halt the spread of urban sprawl east of Interstate 75.
That endeavor resulted in the 2050 plan, a vision for the county’s future growth, allowing development within three tightly clustered villages and other smaller hamlets while preserving the rural character of these eastern lands.
“It was meant to distinguish Sarasota from other counties,” former County Commissioner Jon Thaxton, a member of the board at that time, said. “It would point to Sarasota County as a desirable county to be a part of.”
A decade later, with critics deeming the plan “unworkable,” modifications were made, eroding the intent of the original visionary effort, a trend that continues today as the barriers to eastern development continue to loosen.
In a 2019 study written by former county sustainability director Evangeline Linkous, published in Urban Affairs Review, she dissected the causes of 2050’s failures.
“Although external factors loom large in the Sarasota 2050 story, the local political economy played a critical role,” wrote Linkous, now an associate professor at the University of South Florida. “Although Sarasota 2050 offered a rational-technical resolution to a long-standing debate between ‘move-the-line’ development interests and large agricultural landowners and “hold-the-line” urban citizenry and environmentalists, continued politicking after plan adoption meant Sarasota 2050’s role as a compromise solution was gradually undermined by the incompatible policy agendas pursued by each faction.”
Thaxton was blunter in his assessment, blaming term limits for the erosion of the plan’s standards.
“Each generation of commissioners after adoption eroded the standards,” he said.
Besides term limits, the loss of institutional knowledge through the retirement or departure of senior staff involved in the original plan also served to undermine the vision the plan presented.
But the failure of 2050’s vision is only part of the story as the county looks beyond 2020.
“Our county’s past century has been shaped by our residents’ connection to their environment, beginning with ranching and agriculture and more recently adding the quality of life benefits that our beaches and natural areas bring to residents and visitors,” wrote Lee Hayes Byron, the county’s current director of Extension and Sustainability. “Our next century will similarly be connected to our community’s natural environment and has the opportunity to build a resilient and sustainable economy and lifestyle for all.”
With the realization that people will continue to flock to Sarasota County, Hayes envisions a county “centered around the green economy.”
That means, under Hayes’ vision, buildings that are “super-efficient and powered by solar energy,” greater use of electric vehicles, and a Legacy Trail used for more than just recreation.
As she imagined the future, Hayes added, “Our watersheds could be transformed through innovative ways of removing nitrogen and other pollutants and through green infrastructure and living shorelines. Our food system could transform to localize production, connecting consumers with local farmers and ranchers. Food waste could be kept in our community to compost and reuse in the agricultural and landscape industries. Our economy would be fueled by these environmental and social initiatives, developing a local workforce knowledgeable in solar, water quality, green building technology, and efficiency strategies.”
That vision dovetails somewhat with what Thaxton, a fifth-generation Sarasotan, sees could occur.
PRESERVATION
He, along with noted-environmentalist Jono Miller, has led an effort over the years for the county to preserve as much environmentally sensitive lands in the county as possible. Today, that endeavor has led to the preservation of 182 square miles of these lands being preserved in one form or another in perpetuity.
Part of that land lies to the north of North Port, 125,000 acres spanning from the Myakka River to the Peace River that provides some unique opportunities for the city.
“No other community has that type of access,” Thaxton said. “There are cities across the country that would die for that.”
Water quality is another area where county leaders took actions over the past year to change the future, an issue Thaxton and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation have an interest in.
Commissioners approved the conversion of the Bee Ridge Wastewater Treatment Facility to advanced wastewater treatment standards this past summer. That will go far toward reducing the flow of harmful nutrients into surface waters.
With its miles of beaches, notable Siesta Key Beach, arts and cultural attractions like the Ringling museum, and sports venues, notably baseball spring training sites at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota and Cool Today Stadium in North Port, tourists will continue to flock to the county.
The future Mote Marine Aquarium planned at Nathan Benderson Park near I-75 will likely prove to be an eye-popping visual for visitors driving through the county.
Much of where Sarasota County is today, and where it’s headed in the future lay in the groundwork of former County Administrator Jim Ley, noted for his visionary planning.
Asked what he saw ahead for the county’s future, Ley had several thoughts.
“Sarasota’s future will, at least for several decades, be linked with tourism and the economy that it drives. These will be supplemented by leisure-oriented enterprises much the way they are now –– professional baseball, sports tourism, dining and shopping.
“Demographics will change little and Sarasota will develop as an even more exclusive place economically. Sarasota will continue to attract above-average income northern transplants with a noticeable shift from Midwest transplants to those from the Northeast. Evolutions in personalized medicine in conjunction with a population that can afford investments in longevity should create an opportunity for Sarasota to add a strong component to its economic foundation.”
Back to 2050 and the anticipated growth affecting all aspects of county-wide endeavors. Linkous had what, in summary, could serve as advice for those planning the county’s future.
“Unfortunately, over the years, 2050 has been amended in ways that promote sprawl and put at risk opportunities for a diversity of lifestyle choices and meaningful resource conservation,” Linkous wrote in an email. “As a growing area, Sarasota must commit to land and rural area preservation that protects precious water, wildlife, and agricultural resources. It must protect the unique communities that make it special. It must consider community planning visions—which reflect the heart and soul of a community—just as carefully as it does those of developers and property owners. At the same time, growth in Sarasota will need to be accommodated—and the county must take seriously the need to reinvest in and reimagine areas within the urban growth boundary.”
