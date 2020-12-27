Rose Wilson took an unusual route to her editorship of the Sarasota Times. She was the second wife of Cornelius Wilson who operated the newspaper. When his first wife and oldest son died of yellow fever, Cornelius still had five or six offspring, reenactor Kathryn Chesley said. He then married the “much younger” Rose Phillips. She became the step-mother of these young adults, “most of whom were older than she was.”
Cornelius died in the early 1900s and left the newspaper to her.
“So she was the owner and editor of a newspaper before she could vote,” Chesley said. “Whatever was going on in Sarasota, because she had the power of that pen behind her. She was able to push through” at a time when Manatee County commissioners were allocating Sarasota district tax revenue for roads in the Bradentowncq area of northern Manatee County.
Wilson also pushed to get train service extended to Sarasota and Venice from points north.
Chesley said Wilson advocated for the right for women vote and passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920.
“The pioneer women were so busy surviving that they weren’t picketing or marching — where were they going to march? But she really encouraged that and she was the first woman to sign up to vote” in the Sarasota area,” she said.
Wilson’s editorials indicate that she was a strong proponent of the Sarasota district separating from Manatee County. When Sarasota County was formed, Wilson changed the name of her newspaper to the Sarasota County Times.
“She was given a lot of credit for having that happen,” Chesley said of the separation. “There was no internet there. She was the only newspaper in town. She was able to push that quite a bit, which is a lot to say for a pioneer woman at that time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.